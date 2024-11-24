The fifth-ranked Indiana Hoosiers have been the darlings of the 2024 college football season but after getting demolished 38-16 by the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes, the team's undefeated season is officially over. So, now the question is how far will Indiana fall in the College Football Playoff rankings and the AP Top-25 College Football Poll?

While we'll have to wait until Tuesday to know exactly how this affected the new 12-team playoff, we now know exactly where Indiana dropped to in the AP Poll.

The latest AP Top-25 College Football Poll came out on Sunday, and Indiana football dropped from No. 5 to No. 10 in the rankings. After a wild Week 13 on the gridiron, the top 25 of the current poll is:

Oregon (-) Ohio State (-) Texas (-) Penn State (-) Notre Dame (+1) Georgia (+2) Tennessee (+3) Miami (+3) SMU (+4) Indiana (-5)

Outside of Indiana, all nine of the other teams on this list won on Saturday (except for Oregon, which was off), moving even further toward securing their place in the inaugural 12-team playoff. However, even though the Hoosiers lost, they got a lot of help from the teams below them to keep the team in the top 10 and in the playoff picture. While Boise St (11), Clemson (12), Arizona State (14), South Carolina (16), and Iowa State (17) all won, Alabama (13), Ole Miss (15), BYU (19), and Texas A&M (20) lost. No. 18 Tulane was off this week.

All this means that Indiana will still likely be in with one loss when the College Football Playoff rankings come out on Tuesday. They are one of eight one-loss squads that are likely in the “IN” column along with the undefeated Oregon Ducks and two-loss Georgia and Tennessee teams.

With second-tier SEC teams like Alabama, Ole Miss, and South Carolina all now with three losses, it looks like if the Hoosiers can win out in their final game of the season against Purdue and still get in the dance over those teams, the second place ACC team (Miami or Clemson) and possibly a smaller school like Boise State or SMU.