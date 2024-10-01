Indiana football is getting some bad news. Wide receiver Donaven McCulley is entering the transfer portal after just five games, per 247 Sports.

McCulley had a quiet season so far for the Hoosiers. The wideout posted just two receptions so far this year, for 21 yards. He also caught a touchdown pass for Indiana. The Hoosiers are having a very promising start to the season, out to an undefeated 5-0 record.

The wide receiver is expected to get a lot of interest in the transfer portal. Kentucky and Michigan were two programs reportedly interested in him last offseason, per On3.

McCulley appeared in just two games this season for Indiana football. Under NCAA rules, he will be able to preserve a year of eligibility and redshirt. This is because he appeared in fewer than four games.

Indiana football will try to move forward without Donaven McCulley

Indiana football is out to its best start in a long time. The Hoosiers have a chance to make some waves in the Big Ten Conference this season. The team is currently tied for first in the conference, after a 2-0 league start. Indiana has wins over Maryland and UCLA.

McCulley had a touchdown catch in the team's victory against Maryland, which was the last time he would suit up for the Hoosiers. The Indiana pass offense will have to find some new targets without him on the field. The Hoosiers' receiving corps is led this season by Elijah Sarratt, who has 378 receiving yards.

Indiana football's head coach is Curt Cignetti. Cignetti is in his first season with the program, after several successful seasons leading James Madison. He won 11 games at James Madison in 2023, and is already surely in the running for Big Ten Coach of the Year this season. Cignetti also coached previously at Elon and Indiana University of Pennsylvania, a Division II school.

While Indiana fans are sad to see McCulley go, there's plenty to be excited about. Indiana hasn't had much success in football in recent years; the school is known primarily as a basketball power. The Hoosiers' last winning season in football was 2020, when the program was led by Tom Allen. Allen went 6-2 that season. He and Indiana parted ways after the 2023 campaign; Allen was 33-49 in Bloomington.

Indiana next plays Northwestern on Saturday. The Wildcats are 2-2 on the season.