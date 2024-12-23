Indiana football endured a brutal loss to Notre Dame in the opening round of the College Football Playoff. After fans clowned Indiana football head coach Curt Cignetti after the loss, he faced more criticism. Paul Finebaum said on the Matt Barrie Show on Monday his honest thoughts on Cignetti's antics before the game.

“It just bothered me to hear Curt Cignetti running his mouth talking like he’s actually done something,” Finebaum said. “What he’s done is beat Purdue 66-0 and beat a bunch of meddling teams. But he hasn’t beaten a good team, and the two games that he had against quality opposition, he got his head taken off.”

Finebaum makes a point about the Hoosiers' competition this season. The toughest opponent they played was Nebraska, who they beat 56-7. They didn't play Big 10 powerhouses like Penn State and Oregon. Although they played Ohio State, that was a lopsided game and proved that Cignetti and Indiana football have more work to do.

Regardless of that lone loss, they had an 11-1 campaign and landed a spot in the CFP. Notre Dame eliminated them with a 27-17 loss. The majority of the Hoosiers offense picked up in the second half, but the game was over by then.

Curt Cignetti's pregame antics made Paul Finebaum ticked about Indiana football

The Indiana football head coach isn't one to lack confidence. After leading James Madison University to two 10+ win seasons, he bolted for Bloomington. He brought a majority of his JMU players with him and sparked a revolution within the Hoosiers program. With that comes confidence. Cignetti was talking that talk but didn't walk the walk.

As a result, it sparked controversy from the college football spectrum if the Hoosiers were worthy of being in the CFP. Even Rob Gronkowski blasted Indiana following their loss. Also, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin took to social media and shared his thoughts on the Hoosiers getting in over his team. While the Rebels went 9-3 and had a loss to Florida that prevented them from getting in, Kiffin spoke his mind. On the flip side, Finebaum doesn't believe that the outcome would be any different.

“I don’t think it would’ve been dramatically different because everybody had flaws,” Finebaum said. “I know Lane Kiffin is everyone’s favorite piñata this morning, but at least he spoke his mind. He was speaking yesterday and Friday night as a college football fan.”

The Hoosiers will enter Year 2 of Cignetti's time as head coach. They might have a harder schedule, which will battle-test his team and see if they're built for the big game.