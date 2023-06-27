Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny star Phoebe Waller-Bridge has teased her desires for her upcoming Tomb Raider series.

Speaking to Vanity Fair about all things Indiana Jones-related and not, Waller-Bridge revealed that she was a player of the Tomb Raider video games. “She [Lara Croft] has an attitude. She was very deliberate in what she wanted to do.”

“That all changed when they realized that they could market her to be a sex symbol,” Waller-Bridge said, annoyed perhaps in reference to the early 2000s Tomb Raider films with Angelina Jolie.

When Amazon came to Waller-Bridge to develop a Tomb Raider series, she said, “God, it literally felt like that teenager in me saying: Do right by her, do right by Lara!”

She continued, “The opportunity to have, as we were talking earlier, a female action character… having worked on Bond [No Time to Die] and having worked as an actor on Indy, I feel like I've been building up to this. What if I could take the reins on an action franchise, with everything I've learned, with a character I adore, and also just bring back some of that '90s vibe?”

She added, “There's room to do something really quite dangerous. And if I can do something dangerous and exciting with Tomb Raider, I already have an audience of people who love Lara [Croft] and hopefully will continue to. And that is a very unusual position to be in. It's the old Trojan Horse.”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge isn't wrong about her action movie experience, and it should bode well for her Tomb Raider series. Her most recent role came in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny as Helena Shaw, the goddaughter of Indy (Harrison Ford). Tomb Raider was recently rebooted with Alicia Vikander in the lead role. However, Amazon then proceeded to acquire the rights to the franchise to reboot it themselves.