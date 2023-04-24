Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is getting closer by the day, and more and more details are being revealed about the film. Director James Mangold has given fans a huge tease for the opening act of the upcoming fifth installment.

The first couple of trailers for Dial of Destiny have given glimpses of a de-aged Harrison Ford as the titular Indiana Jones, but it was unclear as to how much that technology plays a part in the film.

Speaking with Total Film, Mangold revealed that the opening of Dial of Destiny includes a 25-minute “opening extravaganza,” as he puts it, with the de-aged Indiana Jones. He continued, “The goal was to give the audience a full-bodied taste of what they missed so much. Because then when the movie lands in 1969, they’re going to have to make an adjustment to what it is now, which is different from what it was.”

So from the sound of it, it appears that de-aged Indiana Jones will only be in the opening of the 2-hour 22-minute runtime. It looks like they won’t be pulling off an Irishman and have a de-aged version of Indiana Jones trotting around for the entirety of the runtime much like Martin Scorsese‘s epic did with Robert De Niro, but that may be a relief as very few films can pull off the technology like The Irishman (even that film failed to work around De Niro’s physical limitations for as great as the CGI was) — just look at the MCU’s usage of de-aging technology.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will bring Harrison Ford back one last time as he squares off against Nazis once more that attempt to hijack the moon-landing program. The film also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, and John Rhys-Davies once again as Sallah from the original trilogy.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will hold its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 18 and be released in theaters on June 30.