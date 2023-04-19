During his most recent Super Bowl ad for Apple TV+, Timothée Chalamet was the odd man out as all of the A-listers are heading to Apple’s streaming service — including Martin Scorsese. While not a feature-length film (yet), the two are seemingly collaborating on a project.

Thanks to some paparazzi photos from earlier, fans caught a glimpse of Chalamet and Scorsese in an NYC apartment together. The former was sporting a white tank top with a smile while the latter is pointing at something below with a smile across his face as well. Turns out, the two are filming a new ad for Chanel Blue, according to Entertainment Tonight.

This marks the first collaboration between Chalamet and Scorsese, though you’d have to imagine that it’s only a matter of time before they do a film together. After a quieter year by his standards — Bones and All was his only major film release — Chalamet will be in both Dune: Part Two and Wonka later this year. He’s also gearing up for the James Mangold-directed Bob Dylan biopic in which he’ll be doing his own singing.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Scorsese, one of the greatest directors ever, is still putting out classics at the age of 80. His next film, Killers of the Flower Moon, will premiere at Cannes in May before getting a theatrical release this fall ahead of its Apple TV+ release.

While Timothée Chalamet and Martin Scorsese have been on different wavelengths lately, let’s hope that the two can eventually collaborate on a feature film. Pitting Chalamet with his Don’t Look Up co-star Leonardo DiCaprio — a frequent Scorsese collaborator — would be a dream come true. Make it happen, Marty!