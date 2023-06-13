As Thanos once said, “I am inevitable.” Release date changes for upcoming MCU projects felt inevitable due to the WGA writers' strike, and Disney has announced changes to five of their upcoming film's release dates.

The first move is a positive one — Deadpool 3 has been moved up to May 3, 2024 — Captain America: Brave New World's initial release date — from November 8, 2024. Meanwhile, Brave New World shifts from its early-May release date to July 26, 2024. Thunderbolts, which has yet to roll cameras, has moved from July 26, 2024, to December 20, 2024.

Blade was initially slated to release on September 6, 2024, but has now moved to 2025's Valentine's Day, February 14. The MCU has previously used that President's Day area of February to release films like Black Panther and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Fantastic Four was originally supposed to be released on February 14, 2025, but has been delayed to May 2, 2025.

Two of the MCU's big Avengers event films, The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars, have also been delayed. The former moves nearly a full year, going from May 2, 2025, to May 1, 2026, while the latter moves more than a year from May 1, 2026, to May 7, 2027.

This slew of MCU release date changes shouldn't come as a surprise, as the WGA strike has continued for over a month now. One of their Disney+ series, Daredevil: Born Again, had to shut down its production yesterday due to picketing lines. Disney also had to announce other delays to popular projects including Avatar 3, various Star Wars movies, and an Alien film. Luckily, the remaining MCU projects in 2023 should remain where they are such as The Marvels.