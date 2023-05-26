Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is Harrison Ford’s last time with the fedora and whip, but that doesn’t mean that the franchise will end. Kathleen Kennedy recently spoke about how the franchise could continue sans Ford in an interview.

Speaking on the Dagobah Dispatch podcast, Keneddy acknowledged Dial of Destiny being Ford’s last time as Indiana Jones, but that doesn’t mean the world of the franchise has to die.

“It’s Harrison’s last entry. That’s how we look at the Indy franchise. I mean, truthfully, right now, if we were to do anything, it might be in series television down the road, but we’re not doing anything to replace Indiana Jones. This is it,” said Kennedy.

She continued by praising Ford and how “specific” and “unique” he was to the role and reassured fans once again that they wouldn’t try and recast the role. Even still, it appears that Disney isn’t above making more projects in the world a la what the John Wick series is doing with their spinoffs.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny pits its titular archaeologist against Nazis once again as the Space Race looms in the background. Harrison Ford stars alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, and a returning John Rhys-Davies.

Reactions to Dial of Destiny have been mixed, so perhaps once more reactions come in when non-Cannes press see the film could sway Lucasfilm’s decision to continue the Indiana Jones franchise.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be released on June 30.