The college basketball season continues on Sunday with a matchup between Indiana State and Ohio State. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Indiana State-Ohio State prediction and pick.

Indiana State faces Ohio State on Sunday in a compelling non-conference matchup. The Sycamores are riding high after a dominant 101-53 victory against the University of Health Sciences, showcasing their offensive prowess with multiple players scoring in double figures, including Jahni Summers with 22 points. Conversely, Ohio State is fresh off an impressive upset over #4 Kentucky, led by Bruce Thornton's 30 points. Both teams excel offensively, with Indiana State averaging over 80 points in recent games. This contest will test Indiana State's ability to compete against a power conference opponent in a hostile environment at Value City Arena.

Here are the Indiana State-Ohio State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Indiana State-Ohio State Odds

Indiana State: +18.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +1280

Ohio State: -18.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -3500

Over: 162.5 (-108)

Under: 162.5 (-112)

How to Watch Indiana State vs. Ohio State

Time: 12:00 PM ET/9:00 AM PT

TV: FOX Sports

Why Indiana State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Indiana State is poised to upset Ohio State in their upcoming matchup, riding a wave of momentum and offensive firepower. The Sycamores have been on a tear, winning five consecutive games and showcasing their scoring prowess by putting up at least 80 points in their last six outings. Their offensive efficiency is particularly noteworthy, with the team shooting over 50% from the field in their recent stretch. Led by the hot hand of Jahni Summers, who dropped 22 points in their last game, and supported by a balanced attack featuring players like Samage Teel, Camp Wagner, and Markus Harding, Indiana State's offense presents a formidable challenge for any defense.

While Ohio State boasts a stronger strength of schedule, Indiana State's high-octane offense could prove too much for the Buckeyes to handle. The Sycamores' ability to spread the scoring load among multiple players makes them difficult to defend, and their recent shooting percentages suggest they're hitting their stride at the perfect time. Additionally, Indiana State's experience in close games, as evidenced by their narrow victory over Missouri State in their conference opener, demonstrates their resilience and ability to perform under pressure. If the Sycamores can maintain their offensive rhythm and exploit Ohio State's 124th-ranked scoring defense, they have a strong chance of securing a signature win on the road.

Why Ohio State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ohio State is primed to secure a victory against Indiana State, leveraging their superior talent and recent momentum. The Buckeyes are coming off an impressive 85-65 upset win over #4 Kentucky, showcasing their ability to compete at the highest level. Bruce Thornton's career-high 30-point performance against the Wildcats demonstrates the explosive offensive potential of this Ohio State squad. The team's offensive efficiency is noteworthy, with a 50% field goal percentage and a strong 39.8% from beyond the arc this season. This sharpshooting ability, combined with their average of 81.1 points per game, positions the Buckeyes as a formidable offensive threat.

Defensively, Ohio State has shown improvement, particularly in their ability to force turnovers, averaging 6.8 steals per game which is 1st in the nation. The Buckeyes' rebounding edge, with a +2.7 margin, could prove crucial against Indiana State. Additionally, Ohio State's depth and balanced scoring attack, featuring players like Devin Royal who recently posted a double-double with 31 points and 15 rebounds against Valparaiso, provide multiple offensive options. The home-court advantage at Value City Arena, where Ohio State has been strong this season, will likely significantly energize the team and create a challenging environment for the visiting Sycamores.

Final Indiana State-Ohio State Prediction & Pick

Ohio State enters this matchup with momentum after an impressive 85-65 upset over #4 Kentucky, led by Bruce Thornton's career-high 30-point performance. The Buckeyes' offensive efficiency, shooting 50% from the field this season, coupled with their strong defense (23rd in field goal and 30th in 3-point defense nationally) makes them a formidable opponent. Indiana State, while boasting a high-scoring offense (84.4 points per game), has faced a significantly weaker schedule (325th in difficulty). The Sycamores' defense, ranked 263rd in scoring defense, may struggle against Ohio State's balanced attack.

The Buckeyes' home-court advantage at Value City Arena, where they're 6-1 this season, will likely play a crucial role7. Ohio State's experience against tougher competition and superior defensive capabilities should allow them to control the pace of the game. While Indiana State's offensive prowess could keep the game competitive early on, Ohio State's well-rounded performance and recent momentum suggest they'll pull away in the second half. Expect the Buckeyes to secure a solid victory, covering the spread and continuing their strong home performance.

Final Indiana State-Ohio State Prediction & Pick: Ohio State -18.5 (-105), Over 162.5 (-108)