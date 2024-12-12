ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Indiana Hoosiers (8-2, 1-0 Big Ten) visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-2, 0-1 Big Ten) Friday night. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Indiana-Nebraska prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Indiana-Nebraska College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Indiana-Nebraska Odds

Indiana: +1.5 (-104)

Moneyline: +108

Nebraska: -1.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -130

Over: 150.5 (-115)

Under: 150.5 (-105)

How to Watch Indiana-Nebraska

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: FOX

Why Indiana Will Cover The Spread/Win

Indiana is playing some great basketball lately. After losing to Gonzaga, Indiana has won four games in a row. All four of those games have been decided by double digits, as well. They have beaten Providence, Miami (OH), Sam Houston, and Minnesota. Their lowest margin of victory was 15 points. In those four games, Indiana has averaged 86.0 points per game. If Indiana can continue to play well, the Hoosiers are going to win on the road.

On the season, Indiana averages just over 80 points per game, and they shoot over 50 percent from the field. The Hoosiers do not take a lot of threes, so their damage is done inside the arc. This is thanks to their top four scorers who make an average of 3.1 threes per game. Those four players are shooting 56.9 percent from the field. They also combine to score 54.6 of the team's 80.4 points per game. If Malik Reneau, Mackenzie Mgbako, Oumar Ballo, and Myles Rice can keep playing well, the Hoosiers will win this game.

Defensively, the Hoosiers allow under 70 points per game. This is actually very impressive considering Indiana plays at the second-fastest pace in the Big Ten. Along with that, Indiana allows their opponents to attempt the fourth-fewest free throws per game, so they stay out of foul trouble. They speed up the pace, but they are able to outrun their opponents, and keep their scoring to a minimum.

Why Nebraska Will Cover The Spread/Win

Nebraska is coming off a blowout loss against Michigan State. That game was on the road, which are always harder in college basketball. This game is in Lincoln, which is going to make a big difference. In fact, the Cornhuskers are 5-1 at home this season. In those games, Nebraska has averaged 84.8 points per game. Their play at home has been just what they need, and if they can continue that, they will be able to earn a nice a win over Indiana.

The Cornhuskers rely on Brice Williams to score. Williams is the leading scorer with 17.9 points per game, and he shoots 46.5 percent from the field. Along with that, Williams shoots 37.9 percent from beyond the arc, so he can knock down his threes. Williams also gets to the line an average of 6.6 times per game. Williams also makes 92.5 percent of his free throws. If Williams can have a good scoring game Friday night, the Cornhuskers will be able to win.

Final Indiana-Nebraska Prediction & Pick

The spread for this game is not very large. It is going to be a good game, so there is no surprises that the spread is so low. However, I do think Indiana will stay hot on the road Friday night. I like the Hoosiers to go on the road and beat the Cornhuskers in this game.

Final Indiana-Nebraska Prediction & Pick: Indiana ML (+108)