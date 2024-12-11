Cal football is losing its very talented quarterback to the transfer portal. Fernando Mendoza just finished his sophomore season at Berkeley. The 6'5, 225 signal-caller threw for 3,004 yards, 16 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Those totals were enough to lead Cal football to a second straight bowl game under head coach Justin Wilcox. Considering the controversial finish to the Miami game earlier this year, the Golden Bears probably should've had a better record than 6-6.

Nevertheless, that heartbreaking loss is not the worst news this program is getting this year. According to National College Football Writer for 247Sports Chris Hummer, Mendoza is expected to enter the transfer portal this offseason. Matt Zenitz, a National College Football Reporter for CBS Sports, explained how this move has raised many eyebrows across the nation.

“Fernando Mendoza is expected to be one of the most highly sought-after QBs this portal cycle. Coaches and personnel staffers are extremely high on him and view him as a big-time talent with NFL upside.”

Fernando Mendoza could revitalize whichever program he transfers to

This news is a tough blow to Justin Wilcox's team. Cal football just named former Auburn and Boise State coach Bryan Harsin as the new offensive coordinator. Harsin is a brilliant offensive mind who was the OC for the Broncos' legendary upset over Oklahoma in the 2007 Fiesta Bowl. Ironically, Wilcox was the defensive coordinator at Boise State at that time. Even in Mendoza's absence, Harsin should be able to breathe new life into a Cal offense that had an up-and-down year.

The Golden Bears finished their first year in the ACC with a 2-6 record. This result is disappointing, considering Cal football's shocking early-season win at Auburn. The new, twelve-team College Football Playoff was developed to realistically give programs like Justin Wilcox's a chance to compete for a national title. This year, the ACC got two teams into the bracket, including new member SMU. It'll be interesting to see if an in-conference rival gains Mendoza's interest in the transfer portal.

Overall, this departure hurts Cal football's momentum heading into this offseason. The Golden Bears still have one more game this year against No. 24 UNLV in the LA Bowl. It's unclear whether Mendoza will play in this game. Regardless, Justin Wilcox needs to start thinking about a replacement for his star quarterback as soon as possible.