Indianapolis Colts: 4 bold predictions for Week 5 vs. Broncos

With an Indianapolis Colts Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Thursday, all eyes will be on Jonathan Taylor and whether he suits up. Taylor suffered an ankle sprain in Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans. It was initially believed that he suffered a high ankle sprain, which would have cost him at least a month.

However, recent reports are that it is a low ankle sprain. He is currently questionable to play on Thursday Night Football. On Tuesday, the All-Pro running back did not practice. That does not bode well for his chances of playing against the stout Broncos defense.

The Colts drastically are in need of a good performance. Thus far, Indianapolis can be considered the most disappointing team in the NFL. They are 1-2-1 and had to erase a 20-point deficit vs. the winless Houston Texans for that tie Week 1.

With that in mind, let’s move on to our Colts Week 5 predictions vs. the Broncos.

4. Indianapolis Colts rush for less than 100 yards

If I am correctly reading the tea leaves, Taylor is not going to play on Thursday. That would be a big blow for a Colts offense that is really struggling. It’s also bad timing. The Broncos defense had played extremely well for the first three weeks. But last week, Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs went off against that front. He finished with 144 yards rushing and two scores on the ground. Jacobs also caught five passes for another 31 yards.

The only other running backs on the Colts depth chart are Nyheim Hines and Deon Jackson. Hines is the perfect scat back. He is 5-foot-9, 196 pounds. But by no means is he capable of being an every down, between the tackles runner. Jackson is in his second year out of Duke and has just 15 career carries.

To say that it could be a long day for the Colts running game would be an understatement.

3. Colts QB Matt Ryan turns the ball over 2+ times

When the Colts brought in quarterback Matt Ryan this offseason, it was believed to be an upgrade from Carson Wentz. Wentz took the brunt of the blame for the team’s failure to reach the playoffs last season. Although he struggled down the stretch, overall Wentz had a strong season. He took care of the ball, tossing 27 touchdowns to just seven interceptions.

That is something that Ryan has really struggled with early on this season.

Most turnovers this season: Matt Ryan 8

Marcus Mariota 7

4 players tied w/ 6 pic.twitter.com/gvb1YU3wHW — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 3, 2022

The Colts QB leads the NFL with eight turnovers in the first four weeks. He has thrown four interceptions and lost four fumbles. But it actually should be worse. Ryan has unbelievably fumbled 10 times this season with the Colts recovering six of them.

The offense has been in a funk almost all season. Hines attributes that to the evolving door at quarterback. It must be difficult having a new quarterback every year. From 2017 through 2022, Indianapolis has had Scott Tolzien, Andrew Luck, Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz and now Matt Ryan as the starter.

Colts RB Nyheim Hines yesterday (1/2): "Not an excuse, but every year we have a new quarterback. So each year we have growing pains while we sit here + watch Tennessee, which has had Tannehill, what, my whole career? And each year we’re restarting and we have to turn the page." — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) October 3, 2022

2. Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. held in check again

The only consistent option in the Colts passing game has been Michael Pittman Jr. But in Week 5 against the Broncos, it will be difficult for him to make a huge impact.

The Broncos secondary is one of the better units in the league. They also boast one of the premier cover corners in the NFL. Patrick Surtain II has already shut down the likes of DK Metcalf, Brandin Cooks and Deebo Samuel this season. Last week, Davante Adams was the first wideout to surpass 100 yards.

Pittman Jr. is coming off a very quiet game against a beatable Titans secondary. He caught just three passes for 31 yards. For those playing fantasy football, temper expectations as the Broncos have allowed the fewest points to wide receivers in the NFL this season.

1. Colts lose again, fall to 1-3-1

The Denver Broncos have also been underperforming this season. They are just 2-2 despite all of the offseason hype. It’s primarily been Russell Wilson and the offense that has struggled. But Wilson, along with Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy have shown signs of life lately.

Meanwhile, the Colts defense has vastly underperformed. Not quite to the level of the offense, but it hasn’t been great. Recent reports have Shaq Leonard on the wrong side of questionable for Thursday’s game. Without their leader on defense, the Colts will have a hard time slowing down a desperate, talented offense.

Meanwhile, I already detailed the reasons the Colts offense will assuredly struggle. This game could very well get away from the Colts early.