‘If you can’t go, you can’t go’: Jonathan Taylor gives murky update for Colts’ Week 5 game vs. Broncos

Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor is listed as questionable for Thursday Night Football against the Denver Broncos. JT injured his ankle over the weekend and his timetable is unclear. Taylor commented on his status for Thursday’s game in Denver, per Zak Keefer.

“I definitely plan to play, but if you can’t go, you can’t go,” Taylor said. “That’s why you get as much treatment as you can.”

At the very least, Jonathan Taylor is planning to suit up.

Keefer also reported that Colts head coach Frank Reich said Taylor will not practice on Tuesday, but there is a chance he plays Thursday.

Overall, this is a murky situation. Jonathan Taylor will likely end up being a gametime decision which isn’t great news for the Colts or fantasy football managers. If the Colts played on Sunday or Monday, it seems likely that Taylor would play. But the reason his status is still unclear is because of the quick turnaround.

The Colts come into Denver as 3-point underdogs. They are 1-2-1 on the year and have failed to meet their preseason expectations. However, the Broncos have underperformed as well. They are just 2-2 despite acquiring QB Russell Wilson over the offseason. This Colts-Broncos Thursday Night Football affair projects to be a competitive matchup.

Indianapolis’ chances of upsetting the odds will skyrocket if Jonathan Taylor is able to play. In fact, their chances of winning may ultimately be decided by JT’s status.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Colts’ running back situation as they are made available.