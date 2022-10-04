Shaquille Leonard didn’t just suffer a concussion vs. Titans

The Indianapolis Colts were excited to get a boost to their defense with the return of Shaquille Leonard to their defense. Leonard missed the first three games of the season, and was able to make his season debut in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans. Unfortunately, his debut didn’t last too long, as Leonard lasted just 16 plays before being forced out of the game with a concussion.

Shaquille Leonard injury update

It sounds like the concussion Leonard suffered isn’t the end of his injury woes. While Leonard was never likely to play in the Colts Week 5 contest coming up against the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football, Leonard also suffered a broken nose in his limited time on the field Sunday. It remains to be seen whether this injury will hold Leonard off the field even longer than initially expected, but it’s not a great sign for Leonard’s outlook moving forward.

On top of a concussion, #Colts LB Shaquille Leonard also broke his nose on Sunday, per HC Frank Reich. He needs the swelling to come down before they can determine if it'll be a problem moving forward. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 4, 2022

Losing Leonard for future games is a huge loss for a Colts team that has struggled mightily out of the gate this season. Leonard is one of the best all around defenders in the NFL, and his presence would help calm down a defense that hasn’t played up to the standard it set last season.

After a short lived return to the field, Leonard will be looking to come back from this concussion and broken nose as soon as possible. Chances are Leonard’s nose injury isn’t as serious as his concussion, but it could end up holding him off the field longer than initially expected. For now, the Colts will have to try to figure out a way to move on without Leonard, which is going to be easier said than done.