The Indianapolis Colts have a strong offensive line, but a deal involving Ben Banogu might help the line get younger and stronger for the next season.

The Colts boast one of the strongest offensive lines in the NFL, but they have recently had to address some serious weaknesses. Anthony Castonzo’s retirement at the end of the 2020 season left a large void at left tackle. This prompted Indy to consider the position’s future. They attempted to form a left tackle by committee, but it did not go well. This year, they selected Bernhard Raimann in the third round. Still, is that sufficient?

Left tackle remains a clear and present need for the Colts. To fill that need, however, they might need to pull the trigger on an early or a mid-season trade that involves fourth-year edge rusher Ben Banogu.

Having said that, let’s take a look at what makes Banogu the Indianapolis Colts’ best trade asset after their final roster cuts.

Colts’ best trade asset

DE Ben Banogu

Indiana Colts GM Chris Ballard believes in constructing the most athletic squad possible.

“I want to make sure we’re getting the best guy with traits,” Colts GM Chris Ballard said on an episode of the Colts’ in-house series With the First Pick. “Let’s bet on the traits. Bet on high-end, high-end traits.”

Enter Ben Banogu. Ballard actually drafted Banogu in the second round in 2019 after he achieved an excellent relative athletic score during the predraft process. Sadly, his remarkable athleticism hasn’t transferred to the field.

Banogu has only 2.5 sacks over the course of three seasons. To be fair, the edge rusher has contended with hamstring and ankle problems. Still, the Colts have reached the point where they just require more from the position.

As a result, this summer, Ballard acquired Yannick Ngakoue to act as the main man in defensive coordinator Gus Bradley’s system. To add competition, the club also re-signed Tyquan Lewis and added Ifeadi Odenigbo. Youngsters Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo should also both improve in their second years. This was a clear message to Banogu that either he should really shape up his production or get ready to be shipped out.

The reality is Banogu has an uphill battle since the Colts already have depth on the defensive line in the form of these more interesting rookies and second-year players.

Of course, perhaps the Colts will still attempt to see whether Banogu’s potential manifests itself this season. He did make it to the 53-man roster after all.

Per @ZachHicks2, #Colts DE Ben Banogu is believed to have made the initial 53-man roster. #ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/bhneTgibWC — The Blue Stable (@TheBlue_Stable) August 30, 2022

Conversely, they can also trade him on a low-level contract now that their defensive line is significantly more steady than it was before the summer.

Again, Banogu appears to have fallen out of favor in Indianapolis. He appeared in all 16 games during his debut season in 2019. In contrast, he then appeared in just nine games in 2020 and 2021 combined. It’s obviously difficult to make any sort of impact when you’re not on the field. Still, even in his full rookie season, Banogu recorded the aforementioned 2.5 sacks in addition to one forced fumble, 11 tackles, and five QB hits.

Then, in 2020, he dropped dramatically, registering only six tackles. That’s all. He just has two tackles and one QB hit in 2021.

So, should the Indianapolis Colts trade an underperforming defensive end for a potentially helpful player, possibly on the offensive end? Potentially.

One possible option is adding depth to their offensive line. Again, the left tackle spot seems most sensible to improve.

One intriguing possibility is sending Ben Banogu to the Chicago Bears for 24-year-old offensive tackle Teven Jenkins. The Bears are reportedly actively shopping Jenkins, so why not explore the possibility of a deal, right?

In this scenario, the Colts trade an underperforming defensive end for a rookie offensive lineman at a position where they have little depth. Indy would take a chance on Jenkins after giving Banogu three years to prove himself. On the other side, the Bears would get rid of a guy who allegedly doesn’t want to be there while also adding depth at a position of need.

Having said that, there’s also a chance that the Colts may not be ready to give up on Banogu. This is especially now that new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley is in charge. Banogu has only played under coach Matt Eberflus after all. He may yet have the potential to be a great player but just has not fit previous schemes. Chris Ballard picked Banogu for his flexibility and athleticism. That sort of player appears to be what the team has brought in for this year’s defense. Also, if Banogu was at odds with Eberflus here, he’ll most likely be at odds in Chicago, too. This may also be Banogu’s year to really prove himself to the Colts’ front office.