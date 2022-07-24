Colts: 3 potential trade candidates entering 2022 NFL training camp

The Indianapolis Colts have had a decent offseason as the franchise aims to regain control of the AFC South. Although the front office didn’t make too big of a splash, they’ve been able to put together a solid roster. Indianapolis may have to consider making some trades though to acquire more future draft picks. For that reason, we look at three potential trade candidates on the Colts roster entering training camp.

Considering the front office has been rather loose with draft picks the last few years, now is a great time to acquire as many as possible. The Colts have a fine roster right now, but having the ability to bring in a plethora of talented youth will do this franchise some good. If Indy can do that without compromising the starting lineup, they’ll be in a much better position for the long run.

Indianapolis is loaded with talent within the front seven and could be looking to trade away one of their rotational backups. The same can be said about the running back position, as the Colts could reel in a future late-round pick easily. Lastly, Matt Ryan and Nick Foles give Indy all of the quarterback depth they need for the 2022 season, so a young prospect could be on the move.

With that said, here are three potential trade candidates on the Colts roster entering training camp.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

Colts Training Camp Trade Candidates

3. Ben Banogu (EDGE)

Indy has a great group 0f edge rushers on the defense. So much so, that the front office could trade Ben Banogu away and maintain their stout pass rushing. Most franchises like to have solid depth and the Colts have that as is. For that reason, Banogu must be considered a trade candidate entering training camp.

With Kwity Paye and Yannick Ngakoue on the perimeter, the Colts have what they need to compete defensively. Behind them on the depth chart are Tyquan Lewis, Ifeadi Odenigbo, and of course Ben Banogu. Indianapolis can trade Banogu for a future late-round draft pick while maintaining consistency in pass rushing.

2. Phillip Lindsay

Phillip Lindsay has been a solid running back throughout his career but it’s hard to imagine he earns a legitimate role with the Colts. Jonathan Taylor is going to be the focal point of the offense while Nyheim Hines is a great pass option out of the backfield. Maybe Lindsay can be a rotational player, but considering Indianapolis already has two solid options, they should consider trading their third-string running back.

Similar to Ben Banogu, trading Phillip Lindsay would not be detrimental to the roster. The Colts have plenty of other running backs competing for playing time, so Lindsay is not a lock to make the final roster as is. Any franchise who is needing a veteran presence in the backfield should give Indy a phone call immediately.

1. Sam Ehlinger

Although the Colts have an aging quarterback under center and could use some youth in that position, the front office should aim to trade Sam Ehlinger. It’s not likely he beats out Nick Foles for the backup role, which means he’s probably going to be the third option. Additionally, Indy brought in rookie quarterback Jack Coan, who could also be a solid third option behind Matt Ryan and Foles.

There should be a few organizations interested in Sam Ehlinger, especially teams who are lacking depth. He’s not the best option, but the young quarterback is doing everything possible to improve his game. If some injuries concur throughout training camp, perhaps an opposing franchise will give the Colts a call and inquire about Ehlinger.