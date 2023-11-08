Aaron Donald is selling his mansion in Calabasas, Calif. It can be yours for only $6.25 million. Check out the hair-styling room!

Aaron Donald is one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL today. The Rams star is a Super Bowl champion, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and a seven-time All-Pro selection.

Given his success in the league, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Aaron Donald’s $6.25 million mansion in Calabasas, Calif.

Back in 2018, Donald won his second-straight NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award. Around the same year, the Super Bowl LVI champion also rewarded himself by splurging on a Calabasas estate. The property purchase made Donald take out $4.7 million from his pockets.

Fast forward to 2022, it seems like Donald is ready to move on from his Calabasas home. The All-Pro defensive tackle listed the property with an asking price of $6.25 million.

Here are some photos of Aaron Donald’s $6.25 million mansion in Calabasas.













Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Originally built in 1996, Donald’s former home has gone through several renovations since then. The Calabasas property encompasses 7,036 square feet of living space. It includes six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

The property contains several interior features. Some of the main features include a hair-styling room, a family room with a fireplace, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances and shares the same floor as the family dining area, a game room with a pool table, and a good-sized master bed suite with a balcony.

Apart from a nice interior, the property also boasts some nice outdoor space. The backyard features a resort-style swimming pool with a spa, a dining area, and an outdoor kitchen.

Given the home’s amenities, the home seems like the perfect destination for Donald to unwind from the demanding NFL season.

Donald is one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL. Given his accomplishments, it isn’t surprising that he can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Donald has a net worth of around $60 million.

Aside from his gorgeous $6.25 million mansion in Calabasas, the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year also owns a $2.9 million condominium in Pittsburgh.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Aaron Donald’s $6.25 million mansion in Calabasas.