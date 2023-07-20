Angelina Jolie emerged as one of the biggest celebrities. She has starred in several hit films such as Salt, Original Sin, The Tourist, Maleficent, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, and many more. Jolie is also an Oscar Award winner. With Jolie's decorated career, have you ever wondered how a Hollywood star like her lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Angelina Jolie's $25 million mansion in Los Feliz, California.

After voicing Tigress in Kung Fu Panda 3, Jolie took an acting break. This comes relatively close to the time Jolie announced her divorce with then husband and Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star Brad Pitt.

With the divorce finalized, Jolie decided to start a new chapter in her life by acquiring a $25 million estate in Los Feliz. It's worth noting that the Salt star picked up the home because of its close proximity to ex-husband Pitt while citing her children's access to their father, per hellomagazine.com. Moreover, the home was once owned by filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille.

Here are some photos of Angelina Jolie's $25 million mansion in Los Feliz, California.

Photos courtesy of: Ideal Home

Originally built in 1913, the home has gone through changes since then. Jolie's home sits on 2.1 acres of land. It encompasses 7,500 square feet of living space. The home includes six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

Some of the features include a library, a gourmet kitchen, a good sized living room, a respectable dining area, a wine cellar, and much more. Apart from the main home, on top of the property also sits a guest house, a pool house, and a gym.

While the home's interior already looks impressive, The Tourist star should also have no problems getting some fresh air. The backyard features an outdoor patio, a landscaped garden that contains a variety of different trees and plant life, and a swimming pool with a fountain.

Jolie is one of the biggest names in the Hollywood scene. With several starring roles to her name, it isn't a surprise that the Oscar Award winning actress can afford to live a luxurious lifestyle. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jolie has a net worth of around $120 million. Apart from her successful acting career, the Maleficent star also earns from lucrative endorsement deals.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Angelina Jolie's $25 million mansion in Los Feliz, California.