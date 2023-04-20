Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Anthony Davis is one of the elite centers in the NBA. In fact, the eight-time All-Star was an instrumental piece in the Los Angeles Lakers’ championship conquest in the NBA Bubble in 2020. With Davis’ accomplishments in the NBA, have you ever wondered how an NBA superstar like him lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features details of Anthony Davis’ $31 million mansion in Bel Air Crest in Los Angeles, California.

Davis originally starred for the New Orleans Pelicans. But after failing to make any significant playoff push, AD headlined a blockbuster trade that landed him in Los Angeles. Here, he signed a lucrative five-year contract with the Lakers that was worth $190 million.

With Davis moving to L.A., it isn’t surprising that he quickly got settled by buying a 20,000-square-foot mansion that made him shell out $31 million, paying $11 million in cash while the rest was secured via a mortgage. Davis apparently purchased the property from a retired real-estate developer Ted Foxman. Foxman also asked for the assistance of established interior designer Lonni Paul to decorate the home.

Here are some photos of Anthony Davis’ $31 million Bel Air Crest mansion in Los Angeles, California.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Photos courtesy of Elle Decor

Davis’ Bel Air Crest mansion on the 3.5-acre land features eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. Aside from being able to catch a glimpse of the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island, the mansion features a beautiful backyard 120-foot swimming pool, a tennis court, a music room, movie theater, a wine bar, a games room, and many others.

Given that Davis has emerged as a bonafide NBA star, there’s no question that he can afford to live in a lavish mansion. In the past, Davis has purchased a home in Westlake Village, for which he paid $7.5 million. While he took a loss after selling the property for a million less, Davis’ earnings from his NBA paychecks and endorsements make up for that. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Davis has a net worth of $130 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information we have on Anthony Davis’ $31 million Bel Air Crest mansion in Los Angeles, California.