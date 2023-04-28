Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Antonio Brown made his mark in the NFL as a prolific, dynamic pass-catcher. In his 12-year NFL career, Brown led the NFL in receptions and receiving yards twice and receiving touchdowns once. He also won a Super Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Given Brown’s past success in the NFL, have you ever wondered how the star wide receiver lives? Well, wonder no more.

This article features Antonio Brown’s $6.6 million mansion in Hollywood, Florida.

Brown only began his brief stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. However, he purchased an 18,000 square-foot home in Florida four years earlier while still playing for the Steelers.

Here are some photos of Antonio Brown’s $6.6 million mansion in Hollywood, Florida.

Photos courtesy of: The Sun

Brown’s 18,000 square-foot property includes 12 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms. It features a distinct double spiral staircase, a movie theater, a spacious living room and a synagogue for Jewish visitors to have a place of worship. It is worth noting, however, that the Super Bowl champion isn’t Jewish.

Outside the luxurious home, Brown has plenty of ways to enjoy the fresh air. The property’s backyard includes a saltwater swimming pool, a children’s playground, a wet bar and an outdoor kitchen. Furthermore, the backyard is also big enough to house Brown’s $4 million lavish car collection that includes a custom Rolls Royce, Mercedes G550, Ferrari F12, a GMC Yukon, Chevrolet Caprice and a McLaren 650S Spider.

Given Antonio Brown’s accomplishments in the NFL, it’s no surprise that he was one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the league. In fact, Brown earned $77 million on NFL contracts alone, but probably pocketed less due to fines and penalties.

Last year, Brown’s net worth was estimated at $20 million. Apart from his lucrative NFL paychecks in the past, Brown is currently serving as the owner of National Arena League squad the Albany Empire.

Nevertheless, this is all the information we have on Antonio Brown’s $6.6 million mansion in Hollywood, Florida.