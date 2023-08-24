Ben Stiller is a popular comedy actor who has starred in major films such as Zoolander, Tropic Thunder, There’s Something About Mary, Meet the Fockers and Night at the Museum. He is also a Primetime Emmy Award winner and a big New York Knicks fan.

Given Stiller’s memorable film performances, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Ben Stiller’s $14.5 million former apartment in West Village, a neighborhood in New York City.

In 2016, Stiller starred in a pair of movies such as Don’t Think Twice and Zoolander 2. Around the same time, the Night at the Museum star also did some real estate shopping. In fact, he purchased a West Village apartment for $15.3 million.

However, in 2022, Stiller opted to sell his West Village apartment. The There’s Something About Mary star sold the apartment at a loss for $14.5 million.

Here are some photos of Ben Stiller’s $14.5 million former apartment in West Village.

Photos courtesy of: Architectural Digest

Stiller’s former apartment itself encompasses 3,400 square feet of living space. It includes four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

The apartment features an open floor plan that includes a spacious living room and a family dining area. Furthermore, Stiller’s apartment also includes an eat-in kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances and a breakfast nook, a home office and a well-designed primary bedroom.

Apart from the apartment’s amenities, as a resident of the building, Stiller has access to some privileges. These include access to a hot tub, an indoor swimming pool, a fitness center, and 33,000 square feet of outdoor space.

With an apartment like this, Stiller probably didn’t have any problems resting away from the physical and mental demands of the grueling Hollywood lifestyle. Furthermore, Stiller also didn’t have problems finding some fellow A-listers in the building, especially with Bon Jovi also residing in the tower.

Stiller is a well-decorated actor who has had several starring performances in the big screens. As a result, it isn’t surprising that he can afford to acquire a luxury apartment like this one. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Stiller has a net worth of around $200 million. Apart from being a seasoned actor, the Primetime Emmy Award winner also earns a lot of money as a producer.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Ben Stiller’s $14.5 million former apartment in West Village.