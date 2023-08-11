also Bob Dylan is one of the most iconic singers of all time. He has released several hit songs including Like a Rolling Stone, Mr. Tambourine Man, Blowin' in the Wind, Handle With Care, End of the Line, and many more. Dylan is a 10-time Grammy Award winner.

Given Dylan's success as a musician, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Bob Dylan's $3.9 million mansion in Cairngorm National Park, Scotland.

Back in 2006, Dylan released his 32nd studio album called Modern Times. Given the album's success, the 10-time Grammy Award winner treated himself by going real estate shopping with his brother. Fancying a Scottish Highlands mansion, Dylan acquired a Scottish home popularly known as the Aultmore House. For the property purchase, the Mr. Tambourine Man singer shelled out £2 million or $2.5 million.

However, since the COVID pandemic, Dylan hardly called his Scottish property home. As a result, it isn't surprising that the iconic singer opted to sell his home. Earlier this year, Dylan listed the property in the market with an asking price of nearly $4 million or £3 million.

Here are some photos of Bob Dylan's $3.9 million mansion in Cairngorm National Park.

Photos courtesy of: House Beautiful

Originally constructed in the 1910s, Dylan's mansion is well-known as The Aultmore House. Since owning the property, the Aultmore House has gone through extensive renovations. The property runs as big as 24 acres of land. The mansion itself encompasses 18,357 square feet of living space. It includes a whopping 16 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

Inside the main mansion, some features include an entrance hall, a game room with a billiards pool table, a drawing room, a formal dining area, a spacious living room with a fireplace, a home office, a pair of kitchens, a coal cellar, and a sitting area.

While most of its main features are indoors, the property also contains a massive amount of green spaces. In fact, it should be big enough to do some farming activities.

Dylan is a highly successful singer. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Dylan has a net worth of around $500 million. As a result, it isn't surprising that the 10-time Grammy Award winner can afford to live a luxurious lifestyle.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Bob Dylan's $3.9 million mansion in Cairngorm National Park.