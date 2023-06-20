Bradley Beal is one of the best shooting guards in the NBA. Just recently, Beal made waves as part of a blockbuster trade that saw the three-time All-Star get shipped from the Washington Wizards to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Chris Paul and Landry Shamet. Beal will team up with fellow All-Stars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker with the hopes of winning a championship. With Beal making headlines as of late, have you ever wondered how the stellar shooting guard lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Bradley Beal's $4.27 million house in McLean, Virginia.

Beal has pretty much played for the Washington Wizards throughout his NBA career. As a result, it isn't a surprise that the three-time All-Star picked up an estate in Virginia.

It's unknown how much Beal shelled out for the property. However, as of this writing, the estate is valued at $4.27 million.

Here are some photos of Bradley Beal's $4.27 million house in McLean, Virginia.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Photos courtesy of: Urban Splatter

Originally built in 2016, Beal's home sits on 0.68 acres of land. Furthermore, the house itself encompasses 7,200 square feet of living space. It includes six bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

The house features a decent entrance way, a spacious living room with a fireplace that shares the same floor with the dining room on the other side, a home office, a fitness gym, a modern kitchen equipped with top quality appliances, a barbers shop, and much more.

There's already a lot to love about the home's interior. However, the same can be said about the backyard which should allow Beal to get some fresh air. The property's backyard features grassy lawns and plenty of green spaces for gardening. In addition to this, there's also a swimming pool with a jacuzzi, and an outdoor patio.

With the home's amenities, it seemed like the perfect place for Beal to rest away from the grueling demands of the NBA season.

For quite some time, Beal has starred for the Wizards. As a result, it isn't a surprise that he can afford to live in a luxurious home like this. Just in 2022, the three-time All-Star inked a five-year contract extension, worth $251 million. Furthermore, a trade to Phoenix should immediately put him on a championship contending squad for the first time in his career. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Beal has a net worth of around $40 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Bradley Beal's $4.27 million house in McLean, Virginia.