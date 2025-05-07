It won't be long before the NBA offseason is here and talks of multiple trades involving star players pick up. This summer, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant are the two former MVPs who will be connected to a handful of trade rumors and scenarios across the league.

Giannis has spent his entire 12-year career with the Milwaukee Bucks. Although times had been tough early on, he never once quit on the Bucks, and this organization went on to win a championship in 2021. Since then, Milwaukee hasn't found much postseason success, and they have now lost in the first round of the playoffs in three straight seasons.

To make matters worse, Damian Lillard suffered a torn left Achilles and won't be back until sometime in 2026. There is no guarantee that Lillard will be able to play during the 2025-26 season.

With frustrations setting in and the Bucks' immediate future looking dull, could Antetokounmpo finally decide now is the best time for a change of scenery?

Over in the Western Conference, Durant hasn't thought once about leaving the Phoenix Suns since being traded there in 2022. However, the Suns have thought about trading Durant, and they looked to do so at the trade deadline. There was a deal in place for the two-time Finals MVP to be traded to the Golden State Warriors, but he ended these talks by making it clear he didn't want a trade.

Even though he has expressed interest in remaining with Phoenix, this relationship between the Suns and Durant has already been broken. As he enters the final year of his contract and prepares to turn 37 in September, Durant's future with the Suns is very much in question, especially after the team failed to make the play-in tournament.

While Giannis and Durant will dominate NBA trade rumors this offseason, they are not the only big names who could be on the move. Several teams around the league will be aggressive in their search for more talent since the cap numbers will increase. As a result, we could see several blockbuster trades in the coming months.

Here are five trade scenarios, some of which involve Durant and Giannis, that could change the landscape of the NBA.

Spurs pull off major Giannis trade

San Antonio Spurs receive: F Giannis Antetokounmpo, G Pat Connaughton

Orlando Magic receive: F Harrison Barnes

Milwaukee Bucks receive: G Devin Vassell, F Keldon Johnson, G Cole Anthony, F Jett Howard, SAS 2025 1st-round pick, ATL 2025 1st-round pick (via SAS), ORL 2025 2nd-round pick (Pick No. 46), ATL 2027 1st-round pick (via. SAS, Unprotected)

If Giannis were to request a trade from the Bucks, almost every team in the league would inquire about what it would take to land him. Out of every team, the San Antonio Spurs seem to make the most sense given the talent that exists at the top of their roster.

Victor Wembanyama looks like an MVP in the making, and the Spurs recently traded for De'Aaron Fox this season. Adding a player of Antetokounmpo's caliber not only creates the best frontcourt duo in the NBA, but it also cements San Antonio as a contender in the West for many years to come. After all, Giannis is still just 30 years old.

Although this trade would leave the Spurs without virtually any depth, they would still have plenty of cap space to utilize in free agency and lure experienced players to join a team led by Giannis, Wemby, and Fox. In this scenario, Chris Paul would likely re-sign with the team at an affordable rate, as would big man Sandro Mamukelashvili.

Whether the Spurs will be willing to relinquish a massive chunk of their future assets this summer for a player of Giannis' caliber is the question at large. While adding Antetokounmpo would be a dream for a team like San Antonio, it would come at a cost.

Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson are two younger players the Spurs have spent time developing through the years. This organization has also done a nice job compiling future draft assets, like the Atlanta Hawks' first-round picks in 2025 and 2027. All of these assets, including Harrison Barnes and their own 2025 first-round pick, would be involved in a trade scenario for Giannis.

Interestingly enough, Giannis' salary combined with that of Pat Connaughton, who Antetokounmpo is close with, equates to $63.5 million for the 2025-26 season — the same combined salary as Barnes, Vassell, and Johnson.

To get the Bucks a little more value in this deal, the Orlando Magic could also be involved since this trade would signal a slight rebuild in Milwaukee with Lillard out indefinitely. The Magic could benefit from adding a veteran wing like Barnes, who shot 43.3 percent from 3-point range this season. It would make sense for them to add him in the final year of his contract at the expense of Cole Anthony and Jett Howard.

The Bucks would be getting several young assets to begin building a future with, two lottery picks in the 2025 NBA Draft, and a valuable 2027 first-round pick by way of Atlanta. It is hard to envision there being a better package out there for the Bucks to start fresh with.

Kevin Durant makes Houston a title threat in West

Houston Rockets receive: F Kevin Durant, F Royce O'Neale

Phoenix Suns receive: F Miles Bridges, F Jabari Smith Jr., G Reed Sheppard, G/F Cam Whitmore, PHX 2027 1st-round pick (via HOU), NOP 2025 2nd-round pick (via CHA, Pick No. 34), POR/NOP 2027 2nd-round pick (via CHA), PHX 2029 2nd-round pick (via CHA)

Charlotte Hornets receive: G Jalen Green

Trade rumors surrounding Durant and the Houston Rockets have existed since he joined the Suns in 2022. The Rockets have always been connected to star players becoming available after James Harden left, and it has become clear that Houston needs a solidified go-to All-Star to be taken seriously in the Western Conference.

As good as this team was, winning 52 games and claiming the 2-seed in the West, the Rockets will need to add a superstar to take them to that next level. Durant could be that missing piece this organization needs, and it's not like Houston doesn't have a surplus of assets they could sacrifice and remain in a great spot.

Along with Jalen Green, who struggled in the Rockets' first-round series against the Warriors, the Rockets have other young assets like Jabari Smith Jr., Reed Sheppard, Tari Eason, Cam Whitmore, and several valuable draft picks. The most notable aspect of potential trade packages involving the Rockets is that they own some of the Suns' future first-round picks.

By returning those to Phoenix, along with youthful talents like Green, Smith, Sheppard, and Whitmore, the Rockets could bring in both Durant and Royce O'Neale, another key veteran to pair with Dillon Brooks and Fred VanVleet as experienced leaders in the locker room.

Since the Suns have Bradley Beal and Devin Booker, Green would not be of use to them, which is where a team like the Charlotte Hornets could get involved. Charlotte has long been looking for athletic scorers to pair with LaMelo Ball, and Green would be the ideal fit given his ability to play fast with or without the ball.

A one-two punch of Ball and Green could help the Hornets rise in the East, and it would come at the cost of Miles Bridges and three second-round picks. The Suns would get Bridges, who is certainly a favorite of owner Mat Ishbia given their Michigan State ties, and Phoenix would all of a sudden have a young core group to begin building with behind Booker.

What this comes down to for the Rockets is whether they are willing to sacrifice youth and potential to maximize their immediate future.

It is worth noting that in order to make this trade work financially, Charlotte would need to open some flexibility. This could be achieved by either dealing Nick Smith Jr. or waiving Josh Okogie, who has a $7.7 million non-guaranteed clause in his contract.

Suns move Beal, Magic land Simons in 4-team trade

Orlando Magic receive: G Anfernee Simons, C Mark Williams, F Cody Martin

Portland Trail Blazers receive: G Bradley Beal, G Josh Green, G Josh Okogie, F Jett Howard, DEN 2025 1st-round pick (via ORL, Pick No. 25), UTA/CLE/MIN 2027 1st-round pick (via PHX), UTA/CLE/MIN 2029 1st-round pick (via PHX), ORL 2026 2nd-round pick

Phoenix Suns receive: F Jerami Grant, G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, C Goga Bitadze

Charlotte Hornets receive: C Deandre Ayton, ORL 2025 2nd-round pick (Pick No. 46), ORL 2028 2nd-round pick

The Suns would like nothing more than to part ways with Bradley Beal this offseason and replace his massive contract with several key talents who can provide extra depth around Durant and Booker. The only problem with Beal is getting him to waive his no-trade clause, which would be difficult.

If Beal and the Suns can come to an understanding and he's willing to let them trade him freely, that opens up many doors for Phoenix to explore the NBA trade market, including in this scenario. However, don't count on it being this easy, as the All-Star guard would likely utilize his no-trade clause to go where he wants to be, not what benefits the Suns the most.

Regarding this scenario, Beal would be going to the Portland Trail Blazers, where he could be his All-Star self and a leader of a young, growing team in the West that needs a go-to scoring option. In addition to Beal, the Blazers would also be adding versatility on the wing with Josh Green, Josh Okogie, and Jett Howard at the expense of Anfernee Simons and Jerami Grant.

The connections between the Orlando Magic and Simons are no secret to anyone around the league. It is obvious that the Florida native would want to play in Orlando, and the Magic have a clear need in their backcourt for a guard who can knock down shots in bunches from the perimeter. Pairing Simons with Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero would be a terrific decision for Jeff Weltman and this front office.

In doing so, the Magic would be forced to part ways with Howard, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Goga Bitadze. Whereas Howard would be going to the Trail Blazers, Caldwell-Pope and Bitadze would be going to the Suns. Orlando would also be sending the 25th pick in this year's draft to Portland, along with three total second-round picks between the Blazers and Hornets.

While this is a lot of value for Orlando to sacrifice, they would be getting a key point guard who they could build with for the future and be another 20-point-per-game scorer next to Banchero and Wagner. At a small cost, this could be the move that pushes Orlando over the edge, especially since they'd be sacrificing mid-tier value for Simons, Mark Williams (who played with Banchero at Duke), and Cody Martin.

The last part of this trade involves the Hornets landing Deandre Ayton from Portland as a replacement in the frontcourt for Williams. When healthy, Ayton can still be a productive big man, and he will be entering the final year of his contract. Charlotte would not need to send out any draft picks in this scenario, and they could take a swing at a high-upside player like Ayton by trading Green, Okogie, and Williams.

It is clear that the Hornets don't see a long-term future with Williams after initially trading him to the Los Angeles Lakers at the trade deadline, so it shouldn't be an issue for them to turn him into Ayton in the offseason.

Should things not work out with Ayton, the Hornets could go in a different direction in 2026 with a ton of cap space to build their roster.

As far as finances go in this trade scenario, the Suns would need to exercise their $8.1 million team option for Vasilije Micic, which they plan on doing before free agency. The Magic would also need to exercise the team options of Cory Joseph and Gary Harris. Orlando could then look to re-sign both players on veteran's minimum contracts in free agency.

Bucks, Kings make CJ McCollum, DeMar DeRozan trades

Milwaukee Bucks receive: G CJ McCollum, G Svi Mykhailiuk

New Orleans Pelicans receive: F DeMar DeRozan, MIL 2026 1st-round pick (NOP already owns rights to swap)

Sacramento Kings receive: G Collin Sexton, G Jordan Clarkson

Utah Jazz receive: F Kyle Kuzma, G Pat Connaughton MIL 2030 1st-round pick (Swap, Less favorable of MIL/POR 2030 1st-round pick), SAC 2026 2nd-round pick, CHI 2027 2nd-round pick (via NOP, Protected 31-50), SAC 2027 2nd-round pick

Lillard is out indefinitely with his Achilles injury. If Giannis decides that he wants to remain in Milwaukee, he will do so, letting management know that they are on the clock to turn things around. Jon Horst is one of the better executives in this league, and he always makes moves with the intention of getting strong leaders and personalities.

That is what he achieved when the Bucks landed Jrue Holiday from the New Orleans Pelicans in 2019, and Horst can do so again by making another trade with the Pelicans. This time, Milwaukee would be getting CJ McCollum, Lillard's old running mate from their days in Portland.

If there is any player who could replicate Lillard's absence for the Bucks and still make an impact as a third-scoring option when everyone is healthy, it's McCollum. In his 12th NBA season, the 33-year-old averaged 21.1 points per game and shot 37.3 percent from 3-point range during an injury-riddled season in New Orleans.

He is still a very efficient offensive player, and the best part about trading for McCollum from the Bucks' perspective is this trade gives them one last shot to turn things around. Lillard would be super confident returning from injury and playing next to McCollum, plus he would be the ideal type of player to have next to Giannis with Dame out.

The best part about trading for McCollum is that he is entering the final year of his contract and will be a free agent in 2026. That would allow Milwaukee to keep their options open if Antetokounmpo were to request out in 2026 and Lillard were to miss all of next season.

As far as what the Bucks would need to give up, they wouldn't be losing much draft capital. The Pelicans already own the Bucks' 2026 first-round pick in the form of a swap, and now they would receive this pick no matter what. Milwaukee would then send a 2030 swap to the Utah Jazz for taking on Kyle Kuzma and Pat Connaughton.

That is where the second part of this trade happens, as the Pelicans wouldn't want to give up McCollum unless they were receiving a solid player in return. DeMar DeRozan made it clear he was frustrated with how this season went in Sacramento. New Kings general manager Scott Perry recently made his intentions to find guard depth clear during his introductory press conference.

By trading DeRozan to New Orleans, as well as some second-round draft capital to the Jazz, Sacramento could put themselves in a position to land two skilled guards they need: Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton. Both players would increase the Kings' offensive efficiency, and they would supply Perry's new team with much-needed bench depth.

The Jazz are expected to make both Clarkson and Sexton available for draft assets this summer due to the development of Keyonte George and Isaiah Collier. It seems like a matter of time before DeRozan will want a change of scenery at the end of his career, and getting ahead of the drama to add two key talents would be advantageous to the Kings.

For a trade like this to occur, the Bucks would need to wait until after the 2025 NBA Draft since they can't trade their 2026 first-round pick until the new league year begins.

Lakers finally find their big man of the future

Los Angeles Lakers receive: C Nic Claxton

Brooklyn Nets receive: F/C Maxi Kleber, F Simone Fontecchio, C Paul Reed (via sign-and-trade w/t DET), LAL/DET/BKN 2028 1st-round pick (More favorable of LAL/DET to BKN, second-most favorable to DET, least favorable to LAL), LAL 2031 1st-round pick (Top-5 Protected), MIL 2027 2nd-round pick (via DET), BKN/DAL 2027 2nd-round pick (via DET, Least favorable of BKN/DAL)

Detroit Pistons receive: F Rui Hachimura

Rob Pelinka pulled off the biggest trade in NBA history when the Lakers acquired Luka Doncic. He then made a big move to trade Dalton Knecht and draft picks to the Hornets for Mark Williams, but that trade was rescinded by Los Angeles, leaving them with virtually no frontcourt production.

Out of all the needs the Lakers have entering the offseason, finding a sustainable, long-term option at the center position is vital. Nic Claxton was on Los Angeles' list of potential trade targets this season, and it is expected that they will once again inquire about the 26-year-old's availability with the Brooklyn Nets.

While all of their attention is on the 2025 NBA Draft, the Nets are going to be open for business and willing to hear all proposals and offers coming their way. Sean Marks has done a nice job of assembling future draft picks, and the Nets are looming as a team to potentially pursue Giannis Antetokounmpo. As a result, trading a player like Claxton for more future assets makes some sense.

Many have questioned Claxton's long-term future in Brooklyn due to his minutes decreasing this season. Noah Clowney saw more minutes in the frontcourt this season, and the Nets have four first-round picks in the 2025 NBA Draft. At some point, the Nets will add even more depth to their frontcourt, making Claxton more expendable.

Known for his rim-running abilities and success as a lob threat in pick-and-roll sets, Claxton would be the perfect center to pair with Doncic moving forward. The Lakers need an athletic big who is a double-double threat and can protect the rim on defense. Claxton is the full package, and his offensive versatility could be unlocked by Doncic in a similar way to what he did with Dereck Lively II in Dallas.

Whether or not the Lakers could pull off a trade for Claxton is the big question since they don't have many draft picks at their disposal. Los Angeles will also enter the offseason with over $190 million on the books for the 2025-26 season. The easy piece to be moved is Maxi Kleber, who the Lakers got in the Doncic trade, and then Pelinka would need to make a decision on Rui Hachimura.

Although he has played well since coming to the Lakers during the 2022-23 season, Hachimura's expiring $18.2 million contract would be vital to pulling off a trade for Claxton. While it seems like he would be going to Brooklyn in this scenario, which he could since his contract is only for one year, the Nets would likely look to get another team involved for extra draft assets.

Could a team like the Detroit Pistons have interest in one year of Hachimura? After all, the Pistons gave the New York Knicks a run for their money in the first round of the playoffs and have displayed clear growth.

Detroit could use a little extra depth at the forward spots, and Hachimura presents the ability to have a stretch power forward play alongside Tobias Harris, who could move to where he is more comfortable at small forward in some rotations.

The Pistons could essentially get Hachimura at a discounted price too, giving up Simone Fontecchio, two second-round picks, and Paul Reed by way of a sign-and-trade at minimum value.

A first-round pick swap is also included in this deal, but it is a three-way swap between the Nets, Lakers, and Pistons in 2028. Brooklyn would receive the most favorable of the three picks, with the Pistons receiving the second-most favorable.

Despite this trade scenario looking complicated, there is an avenue for Detroit to work around the edges financially and acquire Hachimura without sacrificing any key parts of their roster. From the Lakers' point of view, Pelinka would be giving up the 2031 first-round pick he originally traded to the Hornets for Williams, but this time it would be for a better center in Claxton.

The Nets get further draft compensation plus cap space for 2026, and the Pistons would still be able to bring back key free agents like Dennis Schroder, Malik Beasley, and Tim Hardaway Jr. Neither Fontecchio nor Reed are big parts of Detroit's plans to contend in the East, which is why bringing in a key secondary forward like Hachimura at no major cost makes a lot of sense.