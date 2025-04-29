Two of the biggest stars in the NBA gave their two cents on social media's newest trend. Hypotheticals are taking over the NBA, whether it be about basketball or not. Fans want to hear players' answer to the question “Who would win in a fight? 100 men or one gorilla?”

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant and San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama were split on who they thought would come out on top, according to Overtime.

“Gorilla in 5,” said Durant, who was pessimistic about his chances.

“One hundred dedicated men,” said Wembanyama, who gave one crucial caveat. “Don't get me wrong tho, there would be casualties.”

NBA stars are being asked with the question as the offseason begins. Unfortunately, it is a reminder that their season is over without even setting foot in the postseason. It carries a different weight for each player, though.

Kevin Durant, Victor Wembanyama are on outside looking in at NBA Playoffs

Durant is at the center of trade rumors and experienced conflict all season long in Phoenix. The Suns struggled to string together any consistency and ended up on the outside of the Western Conference Play-In Tournament looking in. Despite having three All-Star level talents, they couldn't catch the injury-riddled Dallas Mavericks or the dysfunctional Sacramento Kings.

Wembanyama, on the other hand, saw his season end far more abruptly. The French center made his first All-Star appearance, but didn't step on an NBA floor after the All-Star break.

Wembanyama's season ended thanks to blood clots in his shoulder. Thankfully, team doctors found them during his medical checks before the second half of the season kicked off. Keeping him out avoids further injury.

Even as the offseason begins, the two stars are on different paths. Wembanyama is in a great situation to grow along with the young up-and-coming Spurs. On the other hand, Durant is one of the most likely NBA superstars to be traded this offseason.

With the NBA offseason on the horizon, players are finding the time to participate in social media trends. Luckily for them, “100 men vs. one gorilla” is just a hypothetical, and they don't actually have to find out.