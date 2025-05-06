Phoenix Suns' All-Star Devin Booker made history this past season by becoming the franchise's all-time leading scorer, surpassing Suns' greats like Shawn Marion, Amar'e Stoudemire, and Steve Nash. Since being drafted in 2013, Booker has remained true to the orange and purple and has fully embraced Phoenix as his home. He'll pay further homage to “The Valley” with this upcoming Nike Book 1 colorway.

The Nike Book 1 first released in the Spring of 2024 and has made it a long way from originally being a rather exclusive shoe. Since then, the silhouette has grown immensely popular as both Booker and Nike continue to come up with fresh and imaginative colorways for the simple, yet effective model.

This won't be the first time Booker pays homage to the state of Arizona, previously releasing “Sedona” and “Flagstaff” editions of his popular shoes. Most recently dropping in a “95 All-Star” colorway, we'll see a “Valley” iteration pay homage to the classic Suns uniforms of the 1970's.

Nike Book 1 “Valley”

The Nike Book 1 “Valley” will arrive in a simple white upper made of smooth tumbled leather. The iconic burnt orange of the Suns will take shape in the Nike Swoosh, outlined by their iconic royal purple. The midsole and outsole will also come in white, but adorns an aged discoloration to give these a vintage look. Devin Bookers #1 is stitched onto the back heel with the inscription “Chapter 1” along the back pull tab.

Finer details will include vintage Suns graphics along the Nike Book tongue tab, as well as stitched inscriptions along the inner tongue. All in all, this is an extremely clean colorway and will lookk great when matched with the Suns' throwback uniforms.

The Nike Book 1 “Valley” is expected to drop May 15, 2025 for a standard retail tag of $150. The shoes will see a drop via Nike SNKRS app and will be made available at select Nike retailers.

