Phoenix Suns franchise star Devin Book has always been known as an old soul. From his music taste, affinity for classic cars, and nostalgic fashion sense, his toughness is displayed on the court night-in and night-out. Already a hero in the eyes of Suns' fans, Booker is also working on making his signature sneakers with Nike and instant classic in the hearts of sneaker fans. Next up, he'll be giving the people what they want in releasing his 1995 All-Star inspired Nike Book 1.

At 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend, Devin Booker unveiled a pair of his signature Nike Book 1 sneakers that were inspired by the iconic uniforms worn during the 1995 All-Star game in Phoenix. Celebrating the 30th anniversary, fans immediately took notice of the exclusive shoes and called for a release to the public.

Booker has been known to tease exclusive sneakers during most of his regular season games, but it's not often that PE sneakers see the transition to a public release. The Nike Book 1, however, is a unique case as we've seen numerous colorways come to fruition. This upcoming “95 All-Star” iteration will pay further homage to the city of Phoenix and the NBA legends that took part in that game.

Nike Book 1 “95 All-Star”

This upcoming Nike Book 1 will feature a stunning royal purple color throughout the uppers, featuring a mix of suede throughout the toebox, mesh along the side panels, and patent leather along the ankle collar. The shoes will be based in a black and orange midsole, featuring electric blue hues outlining the Nike Swoosh and laces. The shoes feature finer details like the four orange stars on the back heel and Booker's No. 1 stitched onto the front toe. Finally, we see the Book logo along the tongue and orange multi-layered pull tabs on the heel.

The Nike Book 1 “95 All-Star” is set to release May 2 for a retail tag of $150. The shoes will see a quick strike drop via Nike SNKRS app and will be available in very limited quantities, so be sure to mark your calendar and set your alarms for this exclusive release.