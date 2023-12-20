Channing Frye is a former NBA center and currently an NBA analyst. Here's a chance to see inside Channing Frye's former home in Oregon.

During his playing days, Channing Frye was a reliable stretch big man who can space the floor with his 3-point shooting. Thanks to his size and shooting, Frye played for 14 seasons in the NBA, highlighted by a historic NBA championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. Nowadays, after hanging up his basketball sneakers, Frye continues to contribute to basketball as an analyst and even started his own wine business.

Given Frye's success in the league, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Channing Frye's $1.4 million former home in Wilsonville, Ore.

Frye played for the Portland Trail Blazers from 2007 to 2009. With two seasons in the city, it was enough time for the seven-footer to fall in love with the city. In fact, at one point, the NBA champion owned two properties in Portland.

But in 2014, Frye decided to let go of the one in Wilsonville. He listed it in the market for as much as $910,000. But with no takers, Frye eventually settled with a $773,000 sale, which was still profitable, given that he acquired it for $608,000 back in 2013. Nowadays, the property is currently valued around $1.4 million.

Here are some photos of Channing Frye's $1.4 million former home in Wilsonville.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Frye's former home encompasses 4,308 square feet of living space. It includes five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Given the home's features, it's easy to see why Frye once called this place his home. Some of the home's attractions include tall ceilings fit for Frye's 7-foot stature, a spacious living room with a fireplace, a family dining area, a modern kitchen equipped with high-quality appliances, a family room, a screening room, a home office, and a master bedroom with a sleek bath.

Aside from a solid interior, there's also plenty to admire about the property's outdoor space. The home contains a terrace with sufficient space for sitting areas and a dining area. Moreover, the backyard is filled with grassy lawns and various trees. But more importantly, the backyard provides a breathtaking view and easy access to the Willamette River.

Frye carved out a lengthy NBA career with his lethal shooting. As a result, it isn't surprising that the former NBA veteran can afford to live in a nice home like this one. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Frye has a net worth of around $10 million, and he would even like to use some of that to be a part owner of the Phoenix Suns.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Channing Frye's $1.4 million former home in Wilsonville.