Conan O'Brien is one of the most famous talk-show hosts. In fact, it's safe to say that a lot of fans have tuned into some of his self-named talk shows. O'Brien is a four-time Primetime Emmy Award winner and will be soon starring in a new travel show, Conan O'Brien Must Go.

Given his popularity, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Conan O'Brien's $23 million mansion in Carpinteria, Calif.

Just roughly a year after wrapping up his television program, Conan, O'Brien decided to go for a real estate upgrade. After listing his beach house in the market with an asking price of $16.5 million, the talk-show host fancied a Carpinteria mansion. For the mansion purchase, Conan O'Brien shelled out $23 million, which was the original asking price of the mansion.

Here are some photos of Conan O' Brien's $23 million mansion in Carpinteria.

Photos courtesy of: TheRichest

Originally built in 1963, the mansion has gone through several rebuilding projects since then. O'Brien's newly acquired estate sits on 1.2 acres of land and encompasses 3,476 square feet of living space. It includes four bedrooms and the same number of bathrooms. O' Brien's mansion features a living room with a fireplace, a dining room, a family room, a solid office space, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, and a master bedroom with a luxurious bath and spacious walk-in closet.

While the home's interior is impressive, the same can be said for the property's outdoors. The backyard features a dining area, a mini spa, and a rose garden. Furthermore, due to the property's location, the home has easy access to a private beach and breathtaking views of the mountains.

O'Brien is a successful talk show host that has entertained countless fans around the world. As a result, the Primetime Emmy Award winner can absolutely afford to live a lavish lifestyle. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, O'Brien has a net worth of around $200 million. Apart from a successful talk-show career, O'Brien also earns as a producer. Moreover, he also rakes in a lot of money from several acting gigs and podcasts.

The decorated talk-show host hasn't been a stranger to buying a bevy of properties in Los Angeles. In the past, O'Brien used to own a Brentwood mansion, which he sold for $9.3 million. In addition to this, he also used to have a $19.4 million Pacific Palisades estate under his name.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Conan O' Brien's $23 million mansion in Carpinteria.