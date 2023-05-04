Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Dave Bautista is known by many as “Batista” and was a world champion in the WWE. However, people the former WWE wrestler successfully transitioned into a Hollywood star. Given Bautista’s achievements in wrestling and in the big screens, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Now you have a chance to see inside Dave Bautista’s $1.5 million mansion in Tampa, Florida.

After making a mark in the wrestling scene, Bautista decided to suddenly call it quits in order to try his hand as a Hollywood actor. Fortunately for the former WWE star, things turned out well after three years of financial struggle thanks to a notable performance in Guardians of the Galaxy. After establishing himself in the Hollywood scene, Bautista rewarded himself by acquiring a 4,000-square-foot home in Tampa. The acquisition made Bautista shell out $1.5 million.

Here are some photos of Dave Bautista’s $1.5 million mansion in Tampa, Florida.

Photos courtesy of: Celebrity Detective

Bautista’s $1.5 million home includes three bedrooms and four bathrooms. Furthermore, the home features a gym and a modern kitchen, both of which are essential in maintaining Bautista’s distinct physique. Furthermore, the home also boasts a spacious living room with a fireplace, a decent dining room, and many others. In fact, Bautista’s house has plenty of closets to house his lunchbox collection and shoe collection.

Aside from the home’s amenities, outside the home, Bautista has done some further improvements to make his home more comfortable. Outside the home, the property’s backyard includes an outdoor dining area. According to sources, Bautista also built a new garage and a swimming pool for his property, which he had trouble building due to the lack of electricity.

The home was an upgrade compared to the $1.38 million Lutz home Bautista resided in as a WWE star. But more importantly, it was a relic of the mission for Bautista’s jump to Hollywood. Aside from starring in Guardians of the Galaxy, he also earned starring roles in Dune, Army of the Dead, Glass Onion, and Riddick.

Given that Bautista was one of the top stars in the WWE and a rising actor in Hollywood, it isn’t a surprise that he can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bautista has a net worth of around $16 million.