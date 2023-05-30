Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Demi Lovato successfully turned from a Disney channel actress into an international world singer. After making the jump, Lovato has released several hit songs outside of Disney such as Skyscraper, Cool for the Summer, Confident, Heart Attack, and many others. She also has three Grammy Award nominations to her name. With Lovato’s rise to stardom, have you ever wondered how an international singer like her lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Demi Lovato’s $7 million farmhouse in Studio City, Los Angeles, California.

While taking a break from releasing any songs, the Cool for the Summer singer decided to do some real estate shopping. In 2020, Lovato treated herself by buying a Studio City farmhouse. The newly constructed home cost her a cool $7 million.

Here are some photos of Demi Lovato’s $7 million farmhouse in Studio City, Los Angeles, California.

Lovato’s Studio City farmhouse encompasses 8,500 square feet of living space. It includes six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The farmhouse features a modern kitchen equipped with high-quality appliances, a wet bar, a movie theater, an elevator, and an open floor plan that includes a spacious dining area, a family room, and the home’s living room. Among the home’s amenities, the master bedroom is one of the best.

The master bedroom includes a fireplace, a sleek bathroom, and an eye-popping walk-in closet. Aside from the master bedroom, the basement lounge is also a head-turner, as it allows the resident to have a spectacular view of the garage, which has the capacity to contain a luxurious car collection.

If the interior isn’t enough yet, the three-time Grammy Award nominee won’t have problems getting some fresh air. The property’s backyard features a swimming pool, an outdoor patio, an outdoor kitchen with a barbecue station, and plenty of green spaces. With the home’s amenities, it seems like the perfect place for Lovato to rest away from the grueling demands of a world-class star.

Lovato is one of the brightest stars in Hollywood today. After shining bright in Disney film series Camp Rock, the three-time Grammy Award nominee has successfully carved out a solid career as a solo artist. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lovato has a net worth of around $40 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Demi Lovato’s $7 million farmhouse in Studio City, Los Angeles, California.