Deshaun Watson hasn't had a great start to the 2023 season with the Cleveland Browns. However, every NFL fan knows Watson is capable of doing so much more than making offensive gestures and throwing backward passes. The Browns quarterback is still a three-time Pro Bowl player and led the NFL in passing yards at one point in his career.

Given Watson's up-and-down season as of late, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Deshaun Watson's $5.4 million mansion in Hunting Valley, Ohio.

In 2002, Watson signed with the Cleveland Browns on a $230 million deal after the Houston Texans traded Watson to the Browns. With the intention of staying in Cleveland long term, it made sense for the three-time Pro Bowl player to settle down in Ohio by picking up a very large mansion within the Hunting Valley neighborhood.

For the property purchase, Watson shelled out $5.4 million, which was already quite a bargain after the property was originally listed for as much as $6.9 million. Nevertheless, the selling price is still considered to be one of the most expensive property transactions in Northeast Ohio.

With such a large and expensive mansion, could this be a sign that Watson is settling down with girlfriend Jilly Anais?

Here are some photos of Deshaun Watson's $5.4 million mansion in Hunting Valley.

Photos courtesy of: Scene

Watson's newly acquired mansion is massive. The home encompasses 17,000 square feet of living space. It includes five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Some of the home's main features include a spacious living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room, several lounge areas, a bar, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a home office, a game room equipped with a table tennis area, a home cinema, and a master bed suite with a large walk-in closet and a luxurious bath.

Aside from a solid interior, Watson's latest home also boasts of nice amenities to enjoy in the outdoors. The property's backyard contains a tennis court, a volleyball court, a swimming pool with a spa, several sitting areas, and plenty of green spaces surrounding the property.

Watson is a decorated NFL quarterback. With the Browns investing in his skills, it isn't surprising that he can afford to live a luxurious lifestyle after signing a massive deal. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Watson has a net worth of around $50 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Deshaun Watson's $5.4 million mansion in Hunting Valley.