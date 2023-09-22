On the field, Deshaun Watson has shown that he can play. At the college level, he led Clemson to a national championship and was named National Championship Offensive MVP. At the professional ranks, Watson led the NFL in passing yards. He also made the All-Rookie team and has garnered three Pro Bowl appearances and amassed a net worth of $50 million.

However, Watson did face controversy after being slapped with a string of sexual assault cases that led to an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine. But despite the accusations, his girlfriend has stayed with him all along. For this piece, let's get to know more about Deshaun Watson's girlfriend Jilly Anais.

Who is Deshaun Watson's girlfriend Jilly Anais?

Deshaun Watson's girlfriend is Jilly Anais. She was born on Jan. 2, 1996, in Houston. She attended Premier High School, where she was a cheerleader. At the same time, Anais was also an active member of the Ensemble Theatre where she honed her acting skills. In addition to this, as early as her teens, Anais wasn't afraid of the spotlight, having won Miss Teen Houston when she was only 15 years old.

After graduating from high school, Anais reportedly earned her bachelor's degree. However, it isn't known as to which particular college she attended. In addition to this, we also know that she was a competitive cheerleader.

Jilly Anais' career in acting

Given that Anais was honed for the spotlight at such a young age, it isn't surprising that she started her acting career by then. In 2013, Anais made her on-screen debut in the television series East Los High by appearing in a single episode of the show.

Three years later, Anais returned to the television screens by making an appearance in the TV series called Freakish. In 2019, Anais made her big-screen debut in the dramatic film God Send, based on IMDB.

Jilly Anais' career as a musician

While Anais has yet to make a major splash in acting, she is considered to be a blossoming singer. In 2018, Anais kick started her career in music by releasing a trio of singles called Sexy, Wait For It, and Milano, according to Spotify. A year later, she released a pair of singles called Lemme Kno and Wrist Watch. Her other singles include New Safe and Different Rules.

In 2022, Anais released an EP called COPY & Paste, which contained four songs. COPY & Paste included songs such as Flex, Throwback, Like That, and Ready. Earlier this year, Anais also released the song I Must Really Love You.

Jilly Anais' modeling career

Given her history as Miss Teen Houston in 2011, it isn't surprising that Anais embarked on a modeling career. She previously signed with Page Parkes Modeling and Acting Agency, which led her to land television advertisement gigs. She has also worked with other agencies such as Icon Media Direct, IMG Models, Otto Models, and many more.

Jilly Anais as a social media influencer

Among Anais' career pursuits, there's no question that she's making waves as a social media star. Her Instagram account has currently amassed 2.5 million followers. On the other hand, Anais also has a TikTok account, which has already collected over 300K followers and a whopping 5.2 million likes.

Aside from Instagram and TikTok, Anais has also established herself on YouTube. The social media influencer has garnered more than 500K subscribers to her channel and nearly 47 million views for her videos. Anais' content usually features her music videos, workout routines, concert tours, and many more.

Jilly Anais' merchandise

Given Anais' popularity, she has also tried her hand in becoming an entrepreneur. With an established social media presence, Anais also sells some merchandise featuring herself in her very own online store. The I Must Really Love You singer sells her cookbooks and her perfume called Boss Babe. A cookbook can be purchased for $40. On the other hand, the Boss Babe perfume is retailed at $85.

Jilly Anais dating Deshaun Watson

After ending her relationship with Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray, Anais stumbled upon NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson at a Catch Restaurant in 2019, based on a report by First Sportz. Since then, the couple has gone on dates together. In fact, the couple went on their first date together at a hot yoga studio.

In an interview with TMZ, Watson described his relationship with Anais by saying “Ever since then, we've been rockin' with each other. We started off as best friends.”

Fast forward to 2023, the couple recently celebrated their relationship's four-year anniversary.

Jilly Anais sticking with Deshaun Watson amidst controversy

In 2021, Watson faced sexual assault charges by at least 22 women. However, instead of believing in those accusations, the social media influencer opted to trust in Watson. In fact, at the height of the controversy, Anais made a post of defiance, according to a report by the New York Post.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Deshaun Watson's girlfriend Jilly Anais.