Ellen DeGeneres is one of the most popular talk show hosts in America. Furthermore, she is also a well-known comedian. DeGeneres is a Primetime Emmy Award winner. Given her success in the entertainment industry, have you ever wondered how someone like her lives? The Ellen DeGeneres mansion might not be what you would expect from a very expensive property. The Ellen DeGeneres home contains some surprises. This article features Ellen DeGeneres' $13.5 million mansion in Montecito, California.

In 2021, DeGeneres had a relatively busy year. She served as an executive producer for several projects including Green Eggs and Ham, Tig Notaro: Dawn, Ellen's Next Great Designer, Endangered, Lady Parts, All Love with Tabitha Brown, Little Ellen, Family Game Fight, and her usual The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Despite a busy schedule, DeGeneres still managed to do some real estate shopping with her wife Portia de Rossi in California. The property purchase cost the talk show host $12 million at the time.

However, only months later, the talk show host is already moving on from her Montecito property. Originally she listed it in the market with an asking price of $13.9 million. With no initial takers, DeGeneres reduced the price to $13.5 million before successfully unloading the estate.

Here are some photos of Ellen DeGeneres' $13.5 million mansion in Montecito, California.

Photos courtesy of: Mansion Global

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Originally constructed in 2018, what once was the Ellen DeGeneres home encompasses 4,780 square feet of living space. It includes three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

DeGeneres' former home features an open floor plan. The central area includes a spacious living room that shares the floor with an organized dining area and a modern kitchen equipped with top quality appliances and well-designed cabinets. The home also includes an office space, a wine cellar, a massage room, a game room that contains a billiards pool table, and a substantial main bedroom with an outdoor shower.

While there are plenty of amenities to enjoy indoors, the same can be said for the property's exterior. The backyard of the Ellen DeGeneres mansion features an al fresco dining area, an outdoor sitting area, and many more.

DeGeneres has entertained and interviewed some high-profile celebrities in her show. As a result, it isn't surprising that the Primetime Emmy Award winning host and producer can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, DeGeneres has a net worth of around $500 million.

Although DeGeneres no longer owns the Montecito estate, she apparently purchased another $21 million mansion in California, which should make more sense in explaining why the talk show host unloaded the Montecito property she purchased in 2021.

This is all the information that we have on Ellen DeGeneres' $13.5 million mansion in Montecito, California.