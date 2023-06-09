Emma Roberts has made a name for herself in Hollywood with several notable projects under her belt. She starred in successful TV series Scream Queens and American Horror Story. Furthermore, Roberts also starred in some films such as We’re the Millers, Nerve, Wild Child, Aquamarine, Valentine’s Day, and many others. Roberts has a Teen Choice Award and a MTV Movie Award. With several accomplishments in the industry, have you ever wondered how a famous actress like her lives?

This article features Emma Roberts’ $3.6 million home in Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, California.

In 2022, Roberts starred in a pair of films including About Fate and Abandoned. But around the same year, she fancied a Hollywood Hills home, which turned out to be the former residence of Good Will Hunting star Minnie Driver. Driver sold the property to Roberts for $3.6 million. This allowed the former to earn a $1.1 million profit.

Here are some photos of Emma Roberts’ $3.6 million home in Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, California.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Originally constructed in 1940, Roberts' home sits on 0.48 acres of land. The home encompasses 2,730 square feet of living space. It includes three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The Hollywood Hills abode features a spacious living room with a fireplace and a mini library, a family room, a gourmet kitchen equipped with high quality appliances, a sizable dining area, and a master bedroom that features a complete bathroom and a dressing room.

While the home’s interior has been great, Roberts should have no problem enjoying the outdoors as well. The property’s backyard features a decent sized swimming pool with a spa, an outdoor pavilion, and plenty of green spaces filled with grass, plants, and trees which are ideal for gardening.

Roberts is one of the most accomplished actresses in the industry. As a result, it isn’t a surprise that the MTV Movie Award winner can afford to live in a luxurious home like this one. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Roberts has a net worth of around $25 million.

Aside from the Hollywood Hills home, Roberts used to own a Los Angeles home, which she sold for $1.25 million to Sarah Paulson. Furthermore, the MTV Movie Award winner also used to own a Laughlin Park property, which she earned $5.9 million in revenues.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Emma Roberts’ $3.6 million home in Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, California.