Emma Stone is one of the biggest Hollywood stars today, with several hit films under her belt. These films include the Amazing Spiderman installments, Crazy, Stupid, Love, La La Land, and Easy A. She also has an Oscar Award under her belt. With Stone’s accomplishments on the big screens, have you ever wondered how an A-lister like her lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Emma Stone’s $4.3 million home in Malibu, California.

In 2018, Stone appeared in the film The Favorite. During the same year, she rewarded herself by buying a hilltop home in Malibu. The purchase cost the Oscar Award winner $3.3 million. Four years later, just roughly a year after starring in Cruella, Stone decided to sell the same Malibu property for a million more than she originally paid. This came at a time when Stone decided to move into her Austin property.

Here are some photos of Emma Stone’s $4.3 million home in Malibu, California.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Originally constructed in 1958, the Malibu property underwent renovations just before Stone acquired it. The hilltop estate sits on 3.15 acres of land. Furthermore, the property encompasses 1,764 square feet of living space. It includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Stone’s hilltop home features large windows, a decent living room with a fireplace, a modern kitchen equipped with respectable appliances, a games room with a table tennis station, and a master bedroom that includes a minimalist bathroom.

While the home’s amenities have been decent, it’s the ocean views that probably convinced Stone to pick up the property. Spectacular views of the ocean can be seen from several parts of the home including from the outdoor dining area or the balcony. With a home like this, it seemed like the perfect place for Stone to unwind from the hustle and bustle of the celebrity lifestyle.

Emma Stone is one of the household names in Hollywood today. The Oscar Award winner has several acting credits under her belt. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Stone has a net worth of around $40 million. Besides her lucrative acting career, Stone also earns from several endorsement deals.

Although Stone wants to take the $4.3 million property off her hands, she still owns the aforementioned Austin home. Furthermore, Stone also owns a home in Westwood and a New York City apartment.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Emma Stone’s $4.3 million home in Malibu, California.