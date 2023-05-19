Disney is still in search of its cast for its upcoming Fantastic Four film — the first with the team in the MCU and it looks like they are missing out on Academy Award-winning actress, Emma Stone according to a new rumor.

Jeff Sneider via The Hot Mic podcast with John Rocha discussed how Marvel/Disney are attempting to cut back on costs — they did just close down Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser — and said, “I don’t think that Kevin Feige wants to go into this movie [Fantastic Four] with $60 million in talent costs.”

However, that didn’t stop them from approaching Stone. The role of Sue Storm is supposed to be a focal point of the film, but money appears to be why Stone didn’t work out for the film, as Sneider broke the rumor that she was approached for this film and that for “72 hours, Emma Stone was looking like Sue Storm.”

Supposedly, it came down to money, and Sneider continued that he heard that Stone asked for too much money (maybe somewhere in the $20 million range). Yes, Adam Driver is still in talks and is very much a movie star, but Daveed Diggs — who’s rumored for The Thing — is not at that same level, so perhaps they’re looking for some evening-out between the salaries of their two leads that play Reed Richards and Sue Storm.

It’s a bit of a bummer assuming Stone doesn’t find a middle ground with Marvel, as she’s not only an Oscar-winner, but an electric performer. She made Cruella a lot better than it had any right being, and even her older work like Easy A and The Amazing Spider-Man showed what she’s capable of. Though, perhaps her experience in other comic book movies plays a part in this decision too. If I were in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, I’d want handsome compensation for any other comic book movie role after that — even in the MCU.

Fantastic Four is scheduled to be released on February 14, 2025.