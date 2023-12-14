Gwen Stefani's former mansion in Beverly Hills sold for $21.65 million. Check out pictures from the inside, including a bathroom with zero privacy!

There's no question that Gwen Stefani is one of the biggest artists globally. She is a three-time Grammy Award-winning artist. Stefani has released plenty of hits such as Hollaback Girl, Just a Girl, Rich Girl and Don't Speak. She also was the lead singer for No Doubt, a rock band formed in the 1980s.

Given Stefani's popularity, have you ever wondered how a world-class performer like her lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Gwen Stefani's $21.65 million former mansion in Beverly Hills, Calif.

In 2006, Stefani released the single called The Sweet Escape. During the same year, the Hollaback Girl singer also did some real-estate shopping with then husband Gavin Rossdale. The property purchase made Stefani shell out $13.3 million.

Around 12 years later, with Stefani parting ways with the fellow musician, the three-time Grammy Award winner listed the same property in the market with an asking price of $35 million. It's worth noting that the home was once owned by Jennifer Lopez. In 2019, Stefani finally sold the mansion for $21.65 million.

Here are some photos of Gwen Stefani's $21.65 million former mansion in Beverly Hills.

Photos courtesy of: Trulia

Stefani's former mansion encompasses 12,000 square feet of living space. It includes seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

Like a typical Beverly Hills mansion, the home contains plenty of luxurious features. These include a massive living room with plenty of sitting areas, a formal dining room, several family rooms, a fitness gym, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a home cinema, and a master bed suite with a large walk-in closet and a luxurious bath.

Furthermore, in terms of outdoor space, the property contains a covered patio with an al fresco dining area and a lounge area. The backyard also includes a bar, a full-sized tennis court, a swimming pool, a children's playground, and even a chicken coop. Given the features of the home, it was probably a great place for Stefani to rest away from the noise of the Hollywood lifestyle.

Stefani is a decorated artist with plenty of awards under her belt. As a result, it isn't surprising that the three-time Grammy Award winner can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Stefani has a net worth of around $160 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Gwen Stefani's $21.65 million former mansion in Beverly Hills.