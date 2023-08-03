Gwyneth Paltrow is one of the most popular actresses today. She has starred in several movies, including Emma, Sliding Doors, Shakespeare in Love, and Iron Man 3. Paltrow is also an Oscar Award-winning actress.

Given Paltrow's solid reputation, have you ever wondered how an actress like her lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Gwyneth Paltrow's $17.5 million former mansion in Santa Monica, Calif.

When Paltrow was only 4 years old, way before she embarked on a solid acting career, she used to live in a Santa Monica mansion, which her parents acquired back in 1976. Paltrow resided there until 2008. The home was eventually sold to Citizens of Humanity fashion brand founder Jerome Dahan. But fast forward to 2022, the home has reappeared on the market with an asking price of $17.5 million.

Here are some photos of Gwyneth Paltrow's $17.5 million former mansion in Santa Monica.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Paltrow's childhood mansion encompasses 6,900 square feet of living space. The home itself sits on a double lot. It includes six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Apart from the main home itself, the property also contains a two-story guest house.

The mansion features a good-sized living room with a fireplace, a chef's kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, and a master bed suite that comes with a fireplace and walk-in closets. On the other hand, the guest house includes a fitness center, a sauna, and an office space.

While there's a lot to like about the property's interior, the same can be said about the outdoors. The backyard features a dining area, a covered patio with a lounge area, a swimming pool with a spa, and plenty of green spaces ideal for gardening.

Given the home's amenities, it is easy to tell why Paltrow's family opted to live here. In fact, it won't be a surprise if Paltrow made some unforgettable memories during her stay here.

Paltrow is a popular actress that comes from a Hollywood-centric family. Plus, she hasn't ruled out returning to the MCU. As a result, it isn't surprising that her family can afford to live in a luxurious mansion like this one. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Paltrow alone already has a net worth of around $200 million.

Now all grown up, Paltrow currently lives in her Montecito home with her husband Bradley Falchuk.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Gwyneth Paltrow's $17.5 million mansion in Santa Monica.