Ja Morant is currently the face of the franchise for the Memphis Grizzlies. Ever since making the NBA, Morant made his presence felt by winning Rookie of the Year honors before taking home the Most Improved Player of the Year award. With Morant’s rise to superstar status, have you ever wondered how the Grizzlies’ franchise player lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Ja Morant’s $3 million mansion in Eads, Tennessee.

Morant has played his entire NBA career thus far with the Grizzlies, so it is no surprise he purchased a home in Tennessee eventually purchased a home in Tennessee. Last summer, after Morant led Memphis to the second round of the playoffs and earned All-NBA honors, he inked a five-year, $193 million contract extension with the Grizzlies. Just shortly after signing the deal, Morant went on to buy a 13,000 square-foot estate in Eads, Tennessee for $3.05 million.

Here are some photos of Ja Morant’s $3 million mansion in Eads, Tennessee.

Photos courtesy of: Memphis Business Journal

Morant’s home includes seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. The 13,000 square foot mansion also features a game room, spacious living room, wine cellar, a modern kitchen and a movie theater.

Aside from its indoor features, Morant’s home also boasts ample outdoor living spaces. The property has a swimming pool, basketball court, and an outdoor kitchen and dining area. The property also allows Morant to have a beautiful view of a nearby lake.

But more importantly, Morant’s property is just right across from his father’s house, making he and his parents neighbors. Morant’s father, Tee Morant, also purchased an Eads estate back in 2019 back for a reported $1.3 million.

Morant is one of the rising young stars in the NBA. As a result, he can definitely afford to live a lavish lifestyle. Morant has a net worth of $80 million. Apart from lucrative paychecks, Morant also earns from his endorsement deals. For instance, he signed a multi-year contract with Nike in 2019 worth $12 million, and Morant also has an endorsement deal with Beats By Dre.

Nevertheless, this is all the information we have on Ja Morant’s $3 million mansion in Eads, Tennessee.