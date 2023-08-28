Jack Nicholson is a consistent fixture at Los Angeles Lakers' games. But apart from being an avid Lakers fan, he is also a world class Hollywood celebrity who has starred in several films. Some of his notable movies include The Shining, As Good as It Gets, The Departed, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Chinatown, and more. Nicholson is also a three-time Oscar Award winner. Given his accomplishments, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Jack Nicholson's $4.25 million home in Malibu, California.

In 1977, Nicholson pretty much took a year away from acting. However, this also opened up some time for the As Good as It Gets star to do some real estate shopping. Nicholson acquired a Malibu home.

But after living there for more than three decades, Nicholson decided to move on from the home. In fact, he listed the property on the market with an asking price of $4.25 million

Here are some photos of Jack Nicholson's $4.25 million home in Malibu, California.

Photos courtesy of: Business Insider

Nicholson's property sits on 28 acres of land. According to other sources, the Malibu estate encompasses 2,313 square feet of living space. It includes a trio of bedrooms and a pair of bathrooms.

Some of the home's features include a family dining area that shares the same space with the eat-in kitchen that's equipped with high quality appliances, a good sized, primary bed suite, etc.

But while the interior features can be quite limited, the property's greatest attraction is its exterior. The backyard features an al fresco dining area inside an outdoor porch, a basketball court, a tennis court, a grotto style spa, a swimming pool, and a golf putting green. Furthermore, there's also plenty of green spaces, filled with trees and various plant life. In addition to these, the property also allows the homeowner to enjoy breathtaking views of the mountains and the ocean.

Nicholson is an A-list Hollywood celebrity. As a result, it isn't surprising that the three-time Oscar Award winner can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Nicholson has a net worth of around $400 million.

Although Nicholson had plans of selling this $4.3 million Malibu home, he currently lives in a Mulholland Drive estate in the popular Beverly Hills neighborhood.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Jack Nicholson's $4.25 million home in Malibu, California.