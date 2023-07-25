After a seasoned career in the NFL as a player, Jim Harbaugh has emerged as one of the best football coaches at the NCAA and the NFL levels. In fact, the former NFL Comeback Player of the Year has also won NFL Coach of the Year and Big Ten Coach of the Year. With Harbaugh's success in football, have you ever wondered how the player turned coach lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Jim Harbaugh's $2.6 million mansion in Ann Arbor, Mich.

After a memorable stint with the San Francisco 49ers, Harbaugh took his coaching brains to the NCAA level after taking over the sidelines for the Michigan Wolverines in 2015. As a result, it isn't surprising that the former NFL Coach of the Year also acquired a home in Michigan. The property purchase made Harbaugh reportedly shell out $2.6 million.

Here are some photos of Jim Harbaugh's $2.6 million mansion in Ann Arbor.

Photos courtesy of: Urban Splatter

Originally completed in 2003, the property totals 2.21 acres of land. The mansion itself encompasses 10,000 square feet of living space. It includes six bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

The home features a spacious living room with a flatscreen television and a fireplace. Furthermore, Harbaugh should also benefit from the home's office, a fitness room, a sizable dining room, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, and much more.

While most of the home's features are indoors, there's still a handful of things to like about the property's backyard. Outside, the backyard contains a swimming pool, a driveway and parking spaces that can hold at least six automobiles.

Harbaugh carved out a respectable football career as a player. In addition to this, the Michigan Wolverines head coach is also one of the most respected coaches in the football world. As a result, there's no question that Harbaugh can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jim Harbaugh has a net worth of around $35 million.

However, his image and his income could take a big hit as Jim Harbaugh is expected to be suspended for four games by the NCAA for the 2023 season for recruiting violations. Reportedly, it is due to Harbaugh buying a recruit a cheeseburger and then lying to NCAA investigators about it.

Aside from the $2.6 million Michigan estate, Harbaugh also used to own a Bay Area mansion. However, the Wolverines head coach sold it at $11.78 million in 2022. It's worth noting that Harbaugh originally listed the 8,500-square-foot property with an asking price of nearly $13 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Jim Harbaugh's $2.6 million mansion in Ann Arbor.