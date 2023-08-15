During his playing days, JJ Redick established himself as a solid role player who can knock it down from rainbow country. Since hanging up his sneakers, the former NBA shooter has been busy working as an analyst for ESPN. Given Redick's impact to the game, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features JJ Redick's $7 million penthouse in Brooklyn, New York.

Back in 2017, Redick played for the Los Angeles Clippers before moving on to suit up for the Philadelphia 76ers. But despite playing in Philadelphia, Redick opted to pick up a Brooklyn penthouse. The property purchase made the former NBA player shell out $6 million.

Fast forward to 2021, Redick wanted to move on from the Brooklyn penthouse. Originally, he listed it on the market with an asking price of $8.5 million. However, with no takers, Redick reduced the price to $7 million.

Here are some photos of JJ Redick's $7 million penthouse in Brooklyn, New York.

Photos courtesy of: New York Post

Redick's former Brooklyn penthouse is found inside a former warehouse building that was built back in 1913. Since then, the seven story tower has been transformed into a condominium. The penthouse itself encompasses 3,000 square feet of living space. It includes four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

The penthouse's main features include a decent living room, a formal dining area, a chef's kitchen equipped with top quality appliances and nice cabinetry, a home office and a solid primary bedroom with a sleek bath.

While most apartments rarely have any outdoor space, Redick's former penthouse is quite different. In fact, the property boasts of 2,500 square feet of outdoor space in its terrace, which is enough for a sitting area and some gardening activities.

With a penthouse like this, it makes sense why the former NBA shooter called this apartment his home during the last stretch of his career. It seems like a good place to rest away from the tough NBA season grind.

Although he never translated his college success into the NBA, Redick was still a solid shooter back in the day, making 41.5% of his shots from beyond the arc. Because of his shooting abilities, Redick was a key player for various playoff squads. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Redick has a net worth of around $50 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on JJ Redick's $7 million penthouse in Brooklyn, New York.