Johnny Damon is selling his mansion in Florida. It can be yours for a mere $30 million. Check out the bowling alley and hair salon!

During his playing days, Johnny Damon was a respected outfielder. He is a two-time All-Star, a two-time World Series Champion, and once led the league in stolen bases.

Given Damon’s success in baseball, have you ever wondered how a former MLB star like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Johnny Damon’s $30 million mansion in Orlando, Fla.

Back in 2007, it seems that Damon was looking for his own personal oasis. As a result, the two-time World Series Champion decided to pick up a massive Florida property for $4 million.

On the property, Damon decided to build his own property with several amenities to enjoy that would match a good amount of amusement parks around the country. But fast-forward to late 2023, it seems like Damon is ready to move on from his personal playground mansion. The former MLB outfielder listed the property in the market with Corcoran Premier Realty with an asking price of $30 million.

Here are some photos of Johnny Damon’s $30 million mansion in Orlando.

Photos courtesy of: Robb Report

Originally built in 2010, Damon’s mansion encompasses 30,000 square feet of living space. It includes nine bedrooms and 15 bathrooms. The mansion contains plenty of amenities that almost every person can dream of.

Some of the amenities to enjoy include a bowling alley, a pair of sports gyms, a home theater, a music room, a personal hair salon, a steam room and a cigar lounge. In addition to these, the interior also includes a spacious living room and a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances.

Aside from a solid interior, the amenities don’t stop there given the property’s exciting outdoor space. The backyard features a full-sized tennis court, a basketball court, a saltwater swimming pool with some waterfalls, and a boat dock at Lake Butler.

Damon carved out a solid career in the MLB. He’s kept busy since retiring, including competing on Dancing With the Stars.

As a result, it isn’t surprising that the two-time All-Star can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Damon has a net worth of around $60 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Johnny Damon’s $30 million mansion in Orlando.