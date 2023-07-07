Jordan Clarkson is one of the most explosive scorers in the NBA today. After Clarkson exercised a player option in his contract, the former Sixth Man of the Year signed a three-year contract extension with the Utah Jazz worth $55 million. With Clarkson opting to stay in Salt Lake City, have you ever wondered how a lethal NBA scorer like him lives? Well, this article features Jordan Clarkson's $7.5 million mansion in San Antonio.

While Clarkson has played for several NBA teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Jazz, he opted instead to reside in San Antonio. However, it's worth noting that Clarkson did attend Wagner High School, which should show that he spent a lot of time as well in the city.

In 2023, months before becoming a free agent, Clarkson decided to reward himself by buying a mansion in the famed The Dominion neighborhood. Previously owned by personal injury lawyer Thomas J. Henry, Clarkson acquired the mansion for $7.5 million. In the process, the Jazz star took out a $3.75 million loan from the City National Bank to complete the acquisition, as reported by Forbes.

Here are some photos of Jordan Clarkson's $7.5 million mansion in San Antonio.

Originally completed in 2008, Clarkson's newly acquired home sits on 1.2 acres of land. The mansion itself encompasses 10,106 square feet of living space. It includes five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

The mansion features a luxurious living room with a wet bar, a temperature-controlled wine storage, a spacious dining room, a movie theater, a media room, a modern kitchen equipped with top quality appliances, and a master bedroom with a large walk-in closet and sleek bathroom.

Outside the home, Clarkson should have no problems getting some fresh air. The backyard features an outdoor lounge area, grill and pizza oven. Furthermore, there's also an outdoor swimming pool and an al fresco dining area.

With his scoring prowess, Clarkson made a name for himself in the NBA as one of the best bench players before becoming a full=time starter for the Jazz. Although considered to be underpaid this free agency, Clarkson still managed to bag a lucrative contract. As a result, it isn't surprising that Clarkson can afford to live in a luxurious home like this. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Clarkson has a net worth of around $25 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Jordan Clarkson's $7.5 million mansion in San Antonio.