During his fighting days, Kenny Florian was one of the most respected fighters. Throughout his career, Florian fought in 20 matches as a mixed martial artist to accumulate a 14-6 record. Four of those 14 wins came via knockout, while eight were submission victories. Nowadays, Florian has been retired from the MMA. However, he hasn't veered away from the industry, given that he still works as a commentator for the Professional Fighters League.

Given Florian's accomplishments as a mixed martial artist, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Kenny Florian's $3.35 million home in Hollywood Hills, Calif.

In 2015, Florian was announced as the commentator for the ABC series BattleBots. Around the same time, he acquired a Hollywood Hills home from drummer Chris Cester. The property purchase cost the MMA fighter $2.75 million.

After staying there for two years, Florian decided to sell the property. In early 2017, the MMA fighter listed it in the market with an asking price of $3.1 million. But in 2020, the same Hollywood Hills home made its return to the real estate market with a selling price of $3.35 million.

Apart from Florian and Cester, the home has also served as the residence for other celebrities including actress Claire Windsor, celebrity manager Phyllis Carlyle, and Florian’s wife Clarke Gilmer.

Here are some photos of Kenny Florian's $3.35 million home in Hollywood Hills.

Photos courtesy of: Mansion Global

Originally constructed in 1923, the home has gone through several renovations since then, according to the Los Angeles Times. The home encompasses 4,000 square feet of living space. It includes four bedrooms and the same number of bathrooms.

Some of the home’s main features include a spacious living room with a fireplace, a family room with its own fireplace, a minimalist kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a home office, and a master bedroom with a luxurious bath.

Aside from a solid interior, there’s also plenty to like about the home’s outdoor space. The backyard features a swimming pool with a waterfall, a dining area, a barbecue station, and several sitting areas. Moreover, there’s also a garden upfront filled with grass and other plants. With a home like this, it is easy to tell why several celebrities decided to live here.

Florian is a decorated MMA fighter who put up memorable performances in the UFC. As a result, it isn’t surprising that he can afford to buy a home like this. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Florian has a net worth of around $3 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Kenny Florian's $3.35 million home in Hollywood Hills.