Kevin James rose to fame due to his comedic acting roles. He has starred in several notable films including Hitch, Paul Blart: Mall Cop, Grown Ups, and many more. James is also a Primetime Emmy Award nominee from his signature show, The King of Queens, which had a hugely successful nine-year run on CBS. With a decorated acting career, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? There is a Kevin James mansion. Given the money he has banked from television stardom and profitable films, a Kevin James home can splurge on stylistic touches. This article features Kevin James' $12.7 million mansion in Delray Beach, Florida.
Back in 2021, James appeared in a string of television projects including All In and The Crew. Around the same time, the Paul Blart: Mall Cop star picked up a luxurious Delray Beach mansion. For the property purchase, he shelled out $14 million.
However, a year later, James decided to move on from his Delray Beach mansion. Originally, the Primetime Emmy Award nominee listed the property with an asking price of almost $20 million. With no takers, James reduced the price to $12.7 million before successfully unloading the home. However, this also forced him to absorb approximately $1.3 million in losses.
Here are some photos of Kevin James' $12.7 million mansion in Delray Beach, Florida.
Photos courtesy of: Realtor
Originally completed in 2020, what once was the Kevin James mansion encompasses 11,500 square feet of living space. It includes six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.
The mansion features an elevator, a spacious living room that shares the same floor as the formal dining area, a wine cellar, a modern kitchen equipped with top quality appliances, a game room with a billiards table, and an enormous master bedroom.
While the home's interior is well-designed, there's also a lot to like about James' former mansion's backyard. The outdoor part of the property features a covered patio at the home's terrace, an outdoor lounge area with a firepit, an outdoor kitchen, and a saltwater swimming pool with a spa. Moreover, due to the mansion's location, the inhabitant is just a stone's throw away from the beach.
With amenities like these, one can easily tell why this became a Kevin James home at one point. It's the perfect place to unwind from the grueling demands of Hollywood life.
Although James unloaded the mansion at a loss, he ultimately can bounce back financially with his lucrative acting career. According to Celebrity Net Worth, James has a net worth of around $100 million. As a result, the Primetime Emmy Award nominee can ultimately afford to live a lavish lifestyle.
This is all the information that we have on Kevin James' $12.7 million mansion in Delray Beach, Florida.