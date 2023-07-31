Kevin James rose to fame due to his comedic acting roles. He has starred in several notable films including Hitch, Paul Blart: Mall Cop, Grown Ups, and many more. James is also a Primetime Emmy Award nominee from his signature show, The King of Queens, which had a hugely successful nine-year run on CBS. With a decorated acting career, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? There is a Kevin James mansion. Given the money he has banked from television stardom and profitable films, a Kevin James home can splurge on stylistic touches. This article features Kevin James' $12.7 million mansion in Delray Beach, Florida.

Back in 2021, James appeared in a string of television projects including All In and The Crew. Around the same time, the Paul Blart: Mall Cop star picked up a luxurious Delray Beach mansion. For the property purchase, he shelled out $14 million.

However, a year later, James decided to move on from his Delray Beach mansion. Originally, the Primetime Emmy Award nominee listed the property with an asking price of almost $20 million. With no takers, James reduced the price to $12.7 million before successfully unloading the home. However, this also forced him to absorb approximately $1.3 million in losses.

Here are some photos of Kevin James' $12.7 million mansion in Delray Beach, Florida.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Originally completed in 2020, what once was the Kevin James mansion encompasses 11,500 square feet of living space. It includes six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

The mansion features an elevator, a spacious living room that shares the same floor as the formal dining area, a wine cellar, a modern kitchen equipped with top quality appliances, a game room with a billiards table, and an enormous master bedroom.

While the home's interior is well-designed, there's also a lot to like about James' former mansion's backyard. The outdoor part of the property features a covered patio at the home's terrace, an outdoor lounge area with a firepit, an outdoor kitchen, and a saltwater swimming pool with a spa. Moreover, due to the mansion's location, the inhabitant is just a stone's throw away from the beach.

With amenities like these, one can easily tell why this became a Kevin James home at one point. It's the perfect place to unwind from the grueling demands of Hollywood life.

Although James unloaded the mansion at a loss, he ultimately can bounce back financially with his lucrative acting career. According to Celebrity Net Worth, James has a net worth of around $100 million. As a result, the Primetime Emmy Award nominee can ultimately afford to live a lavish lifestyle.

This is all the information that we have on Kevin James' $12.7 million mansion in Delray Beach, Florida.