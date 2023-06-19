Aside from being the daughter of famous hit singer Phil Collins, Lily Collins made a name for herself after starring in several notable movies including Love, Rosie, Mirror Mirror, Abduction, and many others. She is also a one-time Primetime Emmy Award nominee. With a solid career in acting, have you ever wondered how a successful actress like her lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Lily Collins' $3.9 million home in Pasadena, California.

In 2022, Collins had a relatively busy year. She starred in the film called Windfall and in the television series Emily in Paris. However, a year prior with a relatively free schedule, Collins found the time to do some real estate shopping. She fancied a Pasadena home that was once the main residence of fellow actress Kristen Wiig. For the property purchase, Collins shelled out nearly $4 million.

Here are some photos of Lily Collins' $3.9 million home in Pasadena, California.

Photos courtesy of Dirt

Originally constructed in 1947, the home has gone through several changes since then. Collins' Pasadena home sits on land that has a size of 15,989 square feet. Furthermore, the home encompasses 3,425 square feet of living space. It includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Collins' Pasadena home features glass sliders, a family room, and a spacious living room with a fireplace that shares the same space with the dining area. Inside the home, Collins should also benefit from having a modern kitchen that is equipped with top-quality appliances.

While there's a lot to love about the home's interior, the same can be said for the property's outdoors. The backyard features a swimming pool with a spa, plenty of outdoor lounge areas, and a sufficient amount of green spaces filled with various grass, trees, and plants. With the home's amenities, it is easy to see why Collins decided to pick up the Pasadena home. It seems like a great place to unwind from the demands of Hollywood life.

Collins is one of the most successful actresses today. As a result, it isn't a surprise that the Primetime Emmy Award nominee can afford to live a luxurious lifestyle. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Collins has a net worth of around $25 million. Apart from being a successful actress, Collins also earns a lot of money from various endorsement deals.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Lily Collins' $3.9 million home in Pasadena, California.