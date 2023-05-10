Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Mark Wahlberg is one of the biggest names in the Hollywood scene. He has starred in several films such as Ted, Boogie Nights, Instant Family, Mile 22, Daddy’s Home, and many others. Given Wahlberg’s stacked acting resume, have you ever wondered how the Hollywood star lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Mark Wahlberg’s former $55 million mansion in Beverly Park, Los Angeles, California.

Just before he produced The Fighter, in 2009, Wahlberg dropped $8 million on a vacant land. Since then, Wahlberg built a 30,500 square foot mansion on the plot of land that reaches up to 6.14 acres.

Five years after acquiring the property, Wahlberg listed it on the market for as much as $87.5 million. But without any takers, Wahlberg reduced the price to $79 million before finally settling with a $55 million sale of the property to a group of foreign buyers.

Here are some photos of Mark Wahlberg’s former $55 million mansion in Beverly Park, Los Angeles, California.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Wahlberg’s $55 million home includes 12 bedrooms and 20 bathrooms. The mansion featutes a spacious living room with two fireplaces, a two-story library, a gourmet kitchen, a gym, a wine cellar, a movie theater, and many others.

Outside the mansion, Wahlberg should have no problem in getting some fresh air. The property’s backyard includes a tennis court, a skate park, a swimming pool, a guesthouse, an outdoor pavilion, plenty of green spaces for gardening, and an enormous parking area that can accommodate at least a dozen vehicles.

Given that Wahlberg is one of the most decorated actors in Hollywood today, it isn’t a surprise that he can afford to live a lavish lifestyle like this one. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wahlberg has a net worth of around $400 million. Aside from the lucrative paychecks he receives as an actor and producer, Wahlberg also earns from his modeling gigs and endorsement deals. In the 90s, Wahlberg also probably earned from his relatively successful rapping career. Furthermore, he is also a businessman that benefits from his restaurant franchises, and auto dealerships.

Although he no longer owns the 30,500 square foot mansion in Beverly Park, Wahlberg and his wife still have a Summit Club mansion and a Summerlin home. Wahlberg paid $15.6 million and $14.5 million, respectively.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Mark Wahlberg’s former $55 million in Beverly Park, Los Angeles, California.