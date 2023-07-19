Matt LeBlanc made a name for himself after starring in the hugely popular “Friends”. Portraying the iconic character of Joey Tribbiani, he surely made a positive impact with his jokes, catchy pickup lines, and antics. LeBlanc also has eight Primetime Emmy Award nominations to his name. With a memorable acting career, have you ever wondered how the real-life “Friends” star lives? Well, here's a look inside Matt LeBlanc's $8.75 million former house in Pacific Palisades, a neighborhood of Los Angeles.

In 2006, LeBlanc actually reprised his role as Joey Tribbiani in the television series called “Joey.” After making his final reprisal of the role, the “Friends” star decided to start a new chapter by picking up a Pacific Palisades home. The property purchase cost him $7.4 million. The purchase also came just after LeBlanc decided to call it quits with his marriage with Missy McKnight.

In 2012, LeBlanc decided to use the property as an additional source of income of by renting it out. Around that time, to rent the home, one must shell out nearly $13,000 on a monthly basis. Four years later, LeBlanc decided to completely move on from the Pacific Palisades property. The eight-time Primetime Emmy Award nominee listed it in the market with an asking price of $8.75 million before successfully selling it.

Here are some photos of Matt LeBlanc's $8.75 million former house in Pacific Palisades.

LeBlanc's home encompasses around 4,000 square feet of living space. The two-story home includes four bedrooms and the same number of bathrooms. Inspired by Spanish designs, the home features a library, a sizable breakfast nook, a living room with a fireplace, and a chef's kitchen.

Outside the home, the backyard features a fountain, a half-acre garden filled with green spaces that contains plenty of grass, plants, and trees. For someone who loves to garden, this place is undoubtedly perfect for you.

It's unknown if LeBlanc actually liked gardening. However, he ultimately benefited from the amount of open spaces to get some fresh air. This is essential for someone who has to deal with the grueling demands of Hollywood life.

LeBlanc rose to fame after his memorable performance with “Friends.” As a result, it isn't a surprise that the Emmy Award nominee could afford to live in a home like this one. As per Celebrity Net Worth, LeBlanc has a net worth of around $85 million. This is up about $5 million from LeBlanc's net worth in 2022.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Matt LeBlanc's $8.75 million house in Pacific Palisades.